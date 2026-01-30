Church & Dwight: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

EWING, N.J. (AP) — EWING, N.J. (AP) — Church & Dwight Co. (CHD) on Friday reported fourth-quarter net income of…

EWING, N.J. (AP) — EWING, N.J. (AP) — Church & Dwight Co. (CHD) on Friday reported fourth-quarter net income of $143.5 million.

The Ewing, New Jersey-based company said it had net income of 60 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to 86 cents per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 10 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 84 cents per share.

The maker of household and personal products posted revenue of $1.64 billion in the period, meeting Street forecasts.

For the year, the company reported profit of $736.8 million, or $3.02 per share. Revenue was reported as $6.2 billion.

