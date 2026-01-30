Chevron: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

HOUSTON (AP) — HOUSTON (AP) — Chevron Corp. (CVX) on Friday reported fourth-quarter net income of $2.77 billion. On a…

HOUSTON (AP) — HOUSTON (AP) — Chevron Corp. (CVX) on Friday reported fourth-quarter net income of $2.77 billion.

On a per-share basis, the Houston-based company said it had profit of $1.39. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were $1.52 per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations, but Chevron does not adjust its reported results based on one-time events such as asset sales. The average estimate of seven analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.44 per share.

The oil company posted revenue of $46.87 billion in the period, missing Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $51.43 billion.

For the year, the company reported profit of $12.3 billion, or $6.63 per share. Revenue was reported as $189.03 billion.

