Chemung Financial: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

ELMIRA, N.Y. (AP) — ELMIRA, N.Y. (AP) — Chemung Financial Corp. (CHMG) on Monday reported net income of $7.7 million in its fourth quarter.

The bank, based in Elmira, New York, said it had earnings of $1.61 per share.

The financial holding company posted revenue of $40.9 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $30.6 million, which beat Street forecasts.

For the year, the company reported profit of $15.1 million, or $3.14 per share. Revenue was reported as $95.4 million.

