Charter: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

STAMFORD, Conn. (AP) — STAMFORD, Conn. (AP) — Charter Communications Inc. (CHTR) on Friday reported fourth-quarter net income of $1.33 billion.

The Stamford, Connecticut-based company said it had net income of $10.34 per share.

The results fell short of Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of seven analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $10.40 per share.

The cable provider posted revenue of $13.6 billion in the period, also missing Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $13.74 billion.

For the year, the company reported profit of $4.99 billion, or $36.21 per share. Revenue was reported as $54.77 billion.

