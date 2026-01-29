Carpenter: Fiscal Q2 Earnings Snapshot

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Carpenter Technology Corp. (CRS) on Thursday reported fiscal second-quarter profit of $105.3 million. The…

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Carpenter Technology Corp. (CRS) on Thursday reported fiscal second-quarter profit of $105.3 million.

The Philadelphia-based company said it had profit of $2.09 per share. Earnings, adjusted to extinguish debt, came to $2.33 per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $2.20 per share.

The maker of stainless steels and special alloys posted revenue of $728 million in the period, missing Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $728.6 million.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on CRS at https://www.zacks.com/ap/CRS

