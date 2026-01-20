Capital One Venture Rewards Card Adds $250 Travel Bonus

If you’ve been thinking about adding a travel rewards credit card to your plastic arsenal, Capital One is hoping to…

If you’ve been thinking about adding a travel rewards credit card to your plastic arsenal, Capital One is hoping to nudge you in its direction with a new, limited-time offer for the Capital One Venture Rewards Credit Card — a $250 travel bonus.

The $250 is in the form of a credit for use on purchases with the issuer’s travel portal, Capital One Travel. The credit is available for one year from the opening of your Capital One Venture Rewards Credit Card.

The card carries a $95 annual fee and ranks among U.S. News’ Best Travel Credit Cards. It already offered a welcome bonus of 75,000 miles if you spend $4,000 on the card in the first three months. Now the limited-time offer and miles bonus add up to $1,000 in travel.

With the Capital One Venture Rewards Credit Card, you earn 2 miles per dollar on purchases and 5 miles per dollar spent on hotels, vacation rentals and car rentals booked through Capital One Travel. Using your credit does not earn miles.

Not only are the card’s miles redeemable on Capital One Travel, but you can also transfer them to one of Capital One’s travel partners, which include airlines and hotel chains.

