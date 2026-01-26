Capital Bancorp: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

ROCKVILLE, Md. (AP) — ROCKVILLE, Md. (AP) — Capital Bancorp, Inc. (CBNK) on Monday reported net income of $15 million…

ROCKVILLE, Md. (AP) — Capital Bancorp, Inc. (CBNK) on Monday reported net income of $15 million in its fourth quarter.

The Rockville, Maryland-based bank said it had earnings of 91 cents per share.

The company posted revenue of $81.1 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $62.7 million, which beat Street forecasts.

For the year, the company reported profit of $57.2 million, or $3.41 per share. Revenue was reported as $245.2 million.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on CBNK at https://www.zacks.com/ap/CBNK

