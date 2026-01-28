Calix: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — Calix Inc. (CALX) on Wednesday reported fourth-quarter earnings of $7.2…

SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — Calix Inc. (CALX) on Wednesday reported fourth-quarter earnings of $7.2 million.

On a per-share basis, the San Jose, California-based company said it had profit of 10 cents. Earnings, adjusted for stock option expense, were 39 cents per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 38 cents per share.

The cloud, software platforms, systems and services provider for communications service providers posted revenue of $272.4 million in the period, also topping Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $270 million.

For the year, the company reported profit of $17.9 million, or 26 cents per share. Revenue was reported as $1 billion.

For the current quarter ending in March, Calix expects its per-share earnings to range from 34 cents to 40 cents.

The company said it expects revenue in the range of $275 million to $281 million for the fiscal first quarter.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on CALX at https://www.zacks.com/ap/CALX

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.