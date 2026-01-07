Cal-Maine: Fiscal Q2 Earnings Snapshot

RIDGELAND, Miss. (AP) — RIDGELAND, Miss. (AP) — Cal-Maine Foods Inc. (CALM) on Wednesday reported profit of $102.8 million in…

RIDGELAND, Miss. (AP) — RIDGELAND, Miss. (AP) — Cal-Maine Foods Inc. (CALM) on Wednesday reported profit of $102.8 million in its fiscal second quarter.

The Ridgeland, Mississippi-based company said it had profit of $2.13 per share.

The egg producer posted revenue of $769.5 million in the period.

