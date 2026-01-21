CACI International: Fiscal Q2 Earnings Snapshot

RESTON, Va. (AP) — RESTON, Va. (AP) — CACI International Inc. (CACI) on Wednesday reported fiscal second-quarter profit of $123.9…

RESTON, Va. (AP) — CACI International Inc. (CACI) on Wednesday reported fiscal second-quarter profit of $123.9 million.

The Reston, Virginia-based company said it had net income of $5.59 per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to $6.81 per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of eight analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $6.41 per share.

The defense contractor posted revenue of $2.22 billion in the period, which fell short of Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $2.27 billion.

CACI International expects full-year earnings in the range of $28.25 to $28.92 per share, with revenue in the range of $9.3 billion to $9.5 billion.

CACI International shares have climbed 19% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Wednesday, shares hit $632.56, an increase of 36% in the last 12 months.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on CACI at https://www.zacks.com/ap/CACI

