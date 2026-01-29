Bread Financial: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Bread Financial Holdings, Inc. (BFH) on Thursday reported fourth-quarter profit of $53…

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Bread Financial Holdings, Inc. (BFH) on Thursday reported fourth-quarter profit of $53 million.

The Columbus, Ohio-based company said it had net income of $1.16 per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were $2.07 per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 40 cents per share.

The manager of loyalty and rewards programs for retailers and others posted revenue of $1.17 billion in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $975 million, also topping Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $940.9 million.

For the year, the company reported profit of $518 million, or $10.89 per share. Revenue was reported as $3.85 billion.

Bread Financial shares have dropped almost 8% since the beginning of the year. The stock has increased 8% in the last 12 months.

