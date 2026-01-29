Blackstone Inc.: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

NEW YORK (AP) — NEW YORK (AP) — Blackstone Inc. (BX) on Thursday reported fourth-quarter earnings of $1.02 billion. The…

NEW YORK (AP) — NEW YORK (AP) — Blackstone Inc. (BX) on Thursday reported fourth-quarter earnings of $1.02 billion.

The New York-based company said it had net income of $1.30 per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were $1.75 per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of eight analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.52 per share.

The investment manager posted revenue of $4.36 billion in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $3.94 billion, also exceeding Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $3.63 billion.

For the year, the company reported profit of $3.02 billion, or $3.87 per share. Revenue was reported as $13.08 billion.

Blackstone Inc. shares have declined almost 5% since the beginning of the year.

