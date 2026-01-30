BCB Bancorp: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

BAYONNE, N.J. (AP) — BAYONNE, N.J. (AP) — BCB Bancorp Inc. (BCBP) on Friday reported a fourth-quarter loss of $12…

BAYONNE, N.J. (AP) — BAYONNE, N.J. (AP) — BCB Bancorp Inc. (BCBP) on Friday reported a fourth-quarter loss of $12 million, after reporting a profit in the same period a year earlier.

The Bayonne, New Jersey-based bank said it had a loss of 73 cents per share.

The community bank posted revenue of $44.5 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $26.2 million, exceeding Street forecasts.

For the year, the company reported a loss of $12.5 million, or 84 cents per share, swinging to a loss in the period. Revenue was reported as $101.6 million.

BCB Bancorp shares have declined 3% since the beginning of the year. The stock has dropped 34% in the last 12 months.

