Bar Harbor: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

BAR HARBOR, Maine (AP) — BAR HARBOR, Maine (AP) — Bar Harbor Bankshares Inc. (BHB) on Thursday reported fourth-quarter net…

BAR HARBOR, Maine (AP) — BAR HARBOR, Maine (AP) — Bar Harbor Bankshares Inc. (BHB) on Thursday reported fourth-quarter net income of $11.8 million.

The bank, based in Bar Harbor, Maine, said it had earnings of 70 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were 93 cents per share.

The bank posted revenue of $67.7 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $48.9 million, surpassing Street forecasts.

For the year, the company reported profit of $36.9 million, or $2.31 per share. Revenue was reported as $168.9 million.

Bar Harbor shares have increased 11% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Thursday, shares hit $34.51, a climb of 13% in the last 12 months.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on BHB at https://www.zacks.com/ap/BHB

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.