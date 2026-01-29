Axos Financial: Fiscal Q2 Earnings Snapshot

LAS VEGAS (AP) — LAS VEGAS (AP) — Axos Financial (AX) on Thursday reported fiscal second-quarter profit of $128.4 million.…

LAS VEGAS (AP) — LAS VEGAS (AP) — Axos Financial (AX) on Thursday reported fiscal second-quarter profit of $128.4 million.

The Las Vegas-based company said it had profit of $2.22 per share. Earnings, adjusted for costs related to mergers and acquisitions, were $2.25 per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $2.07 per share.

The bank holding company posted revenue of $567.2 million in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $385.1 million.

Axos Financial shares have risen nearly 10% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Thursday, shares hit $94.64, a rise of 37% in the last 12 months.

