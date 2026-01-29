Artificial Intelligence Stocks: The 10 Best AI Companies

Artificial intelligence, automation and robotics are disrupting virtually every industry. In recent years, the world has gotten a firsthand look…

Artificial intelligence, automation and robotics are disrupting virtually every industry. In recent years, the world has gotten a firsthand look at remarkable advances in AI technology, including OpenAI’s ChatGPT AI chatbot, Google’s Gemini AI model and DeepSeek’s AI assistant.

Whether it be machine learning, large language models, smart applications and appliances, digital assistants, synthetic media software, or autonomous vehicles, companies that aren’t investing in AI products and services risk becoming obsolete. Countless companies stand to benefit from AI, but a handful of stocks have AI and automation as a central part of their businesses. Here are 10 of the best AI stocks to buy, according to Argus:

Stock Implied change* Microsoft Corp. (ticker: MSFT) 43% Nvidia Corp. (NVDA) 14% Alphabet Inc. (GOOG, GOOGL) 8% Amazon.com Inc. (AMZN) 34% Meta Platforms Inc. (META) 8% Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. Ltd. (TSM) 18% ASML Holding NV (ASML) -18% Adobe Inc. (ADBE) 71% International Business Machines Corp. (IBM) 10% Arista Networks Inc. (ANET) 18%

*Based on Jan. 29 closing price and Argus analysts’ price targets.

Microsoft Corp. (MSFT)

Microsoft has invested more than $13 billion in OpenAI and has integrated ChatGPT into its Bing search engine. Microsoft has also combined all its AI copilots into a single AI experience called Microsoft Copilot. In December, Microsoft announced it would be investing an additional $17.5 billion over the next four years to improve cloud computing and AI infrastructure in India. Analyst Joseph Bonner says Microsoft’s future growth hinges on its AI investments. Fortunately, Bonner says Microsoft’s strong financial performance has eased concerns about its aggressive AI spending — although some jitters returned following Microsoft’s latest quarterly report, as the stock dropped 10% on Jan. 29, in part due to high AI investments. Argus has a “buy” rating and $620 price target for MSFT stock, which closed at $433.50 on Jan. 29.

Nvidia Corp. (NVDA)

High-end chipmaker Nvidia provides the massive processing power needed to run advanced AI applications. Nvidia has been one of the best-performing stocks in the entire market in recent years, and it’s largely due to the company’s AI exposure. In January, Nvidia unveiled its next-generation Rubin platform, which includes six new chips that are designed to allow customers to build, deploy and secure the world’s largest and most advanced AI supercomputers at the lowest possible cost. Analyst Jim Kelleher says Nvidia’s AI networking demand has been particularly strong. Argus has a “buy” rating and $220 price target for NVDA stock, which closed at $192.51 on Jan. 29.

Alphabet Inc. (GOOG, GOOGL)

Google and YouTube parent company Alphabet uses AI and automation in virtually every facet of its business, from ad pricing to content promotion to Gmail spam filters. Google launched its Bard AI chatbot in March 2023 and its Gemini general AI model in December 2023. In December 2025, Google launched Gemini 3 Flash, its ultra-fast AI model that prioritizes speed and efficiency for high-volume tasks at a lower price than Gemini 3 Pro. Bonner says Gemini 3 has catapulted Google to the lead among frontier AI model developers. Argus has a “buy” rating and $365 price target for GOOGL stock, which closed at $338.25 on Jan. 29.

Amazon.com Inc. (AMZN)

Amazon has integrated AI into every aspect of its business, including its targeted advertisements, its marketplace search and recommendation algorithms, and its Amazon Web Services. Amazon offers a range of AI and machine learning services to its AWS cloud customers, including advanced text analytics, automated code reviews and chatbots. In December, AWS launched its new Nova 2 AI models that include three different thinking intensity levels to allow developers to customize based on a balance of speed, intelligence and cost. Kelleher says generative AI demand has energized AWS. Argus has a “buy” rating and $325 price target for AMZN stock, which closed at $241.73 on Jan. 29.

Meta Platforms Inc. (META)

Meta Platforms is a market leader in social media and online advertising and is the parent company of Facebook, Instagram and other platforms. CEO Mark Zuckerberg has prioritized building AI infrastructure and developing AI features for Meta’s platforms with the long-term goal of providing personal superintelligence for the company’s billions of users. In December, Meta announced the acquisition of general-purpose AI agent developer Manus, a deal which Meta says will help accelerate the company’s AI innovation. Bonner says Meta is clearly making agentic AI a top priority. Argus has a “buy” rating and $800 price target for META stock, which closed at $738.31 on Jan. 29.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. Ltd. (TSM)

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing is the world’s largest pure-play semiconductor foundry. Taiwan Semi manufactures all the advanced AI semiconductors for Nvidia and other AI chipmakers. In November, TSMC reported 25% revenue growth, which was fueled by demand for AI chips. Kelleher says Taiwan Semi’s management is confident AI-driven growth in high-performance computing is still in the very early stages, suggesting many more quarters of record sales ahead. He says on-device AI will support edge device demand and generative AI will become even more mainstream, creating tailwinds for Taiwan Semi. Argus has a “buy” rating and $400 price target for TSM stock, which closed at $339.55 on Jan. 29.

ASML Holding NV (ASML)

ASML produces photolithography systems and other processing equipment used in semiconductor fabrication. ASML is the only major producer of the extreme ultraviolet (EUV) lithography equipment necessary to produce advanced AI chips. Taiwan Semiconductor and Samsung Electronics are two of ASML’s largest customers. In December, Intel Corp. (INTC) installed its first commercial high numerical aperture EUV tool critical for producing the next generation of AI processors, which happened to be the ASML Twinscan EXE:5200B. Kelleher says AI is a significant demand driver for ASML’s most advanced products. Argus has a “buy” rating and $1,200 price target for ASML stock, which closed at $1,455.16 on Jan. 29.

Adobe Inc. (ADBE)

Adobe produces creative content software and other applications used for marketing and e-commerce. The company’s Firefly generative machine learning model is generating customer interest across Photoshop, Illustrator and other platforms. Adobe has also applied its Sensei AI and machine learning technology to its Adobe Analytics, Campaign and Target products. In December, Adobe announced a multi-year partnership with AI video leader Runway aimed at developing exclusive, specialized AI video capabilities. Bonner says Adobe has infused AI features throughout its product suite, easing fears over potential outside AI disruption. Argus has a “buy” rating and $500 price target for ADBE stock, which closed at $291.65 on Jan. 29.

International Business Machines Corp. (IBM)

For years, IBM has been developing ways to adapt its Watson AI supercomputer to revolutionize health care, finance, law and academia. IBM’s portfolio of Watson AI solutions includes applications to improve customer service, automate workflow processes and predict outcomes. IBM’s Watson Studio even helps enterprise customers build AI applications. In December, IBM announced an $11 billion acquisition of Confluent, a data streaming platform that IBM says will bolster its AI offerings as reliance on AI agents accelerates. Kelleher says IBM is primed to thrive in the AI era. Argus has a “buy” rating and $340 price target for IBM stock, which closed at $309.24 on Jan. 29.

Arista Networks Inc. (ANET)

Arista Networks supplies cloud networking solutions to internet companies, cloud services providers and enterprise data centers. Arista’s high-performance cloud networking solutions and high-throughput data center switches are necessary to provide the processing power required for intensive AI workloads. In November, Arista announced it would be strengthening its partnership with cybersecurity company Palo Alto Networks to deliver secure, modern AI and data center networks that leverage Arista’s AI for networking expertise and Palo Alto’s next-generation firewalls. Kelleher says Arista provides superior networking platforms for customers managing AI workloads. Argus has a “buy” rating and $175 price target for ANET stock, which closed at $148.15 on Jan. 29.

