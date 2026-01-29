Arrow Financial: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

GLENS FALLS, N.Y. (AP) — GLENS FALLS, N.Y. (AP) — Arrow Financial Corp. (AROW) on Thursday reported fourth-quarter net income…

GLENS FALLS, N.Y. (AP) — GLENS FALLS, N.Y. (AP) — Arrow Financial Corp. (AROW) on Thursday reported fourth-quarter net income of $14 million.

The bank, based in Glens Falls, New York, said it had earnings of 85 cents per share.

The bank holding company posted revenue of $62.9 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $43.4 million, surpassing Street forecasts.

For the year, the company reported profit of $44 million, or $2.65 per share. Revenue was reported as $165.6 million.

Arrow Financial shares have increased slightly more than 3% since the beginning of the year. The stock has climbed 17% in the last 12 months.

