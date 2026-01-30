ArcBest: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

FORT SMITH, Ark. (AP) — FORT SMITH, Ark. (AP) — ArcBest Corp. (ARCB) on Friday reported a fourth-quarter loss of…

FORT SMITH, Ark. (AP) — FORT SMITH, Ark. (AP) — ArcBest Corp. (ARCB) on Friday reported a fourth-quarter loss of $8.1 million, after reporting a profit in the same period a year earlier.

On a per-share basis, the Fort Smith, Arkansas-based company said it had a loss of 36 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 36 cents per share.

The results did not meet Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 45 cents per share.

The freight transportation and logistics company posted revenue of $972.7 million in the period, which topped Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $968.8 million.

For the year, the company reported profit of $60.1 million, or $2.62 per share. Revenue was reported as $4.01 billion.

ArcBest shares have climbed 15% since the beginning of the year. The stock has dropped 11% in the last 12 months.

