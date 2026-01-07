Apogee Enterprises: Fiscal Q3 Earnings Snapshot

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Apogee Enterprises Inc. (APOG) on Wednesday reported fiscal third-quarter profit of $16.5 million. On…

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Apogee Enterprises Inc. (APOG) on Wednesday reported fiscal third-quarter profit of $16.5 million.

On a per-share basis, the Minneapolis-based company said it had net income of 77 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to $1.02 per share.

The glass products company posted revenue of $348.6 million in the period.

Apogee Enterprises expects full-year earnings in the range of $3.40 to $3.50 per share.

Apogee Enterprises shares have risen slightly more than 2% since the beginning of the year. The stock has decreased 48% in the last 12 months.

