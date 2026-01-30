Aon: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

DUBLIN (AP) — DUBLIN (AP) — Aon PLC (AON) on Friday reported fourth-quarter net income of $1.69 billion. On a…

DUBLIN (AP) — DUBLIN (AP) — Aon PLC (AON) on Friday reported fourth-quarter net income of $1.69 billion.

On a per-share basis, the Dublin-based company said it had net income of $7.82. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, were $4.85 per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of nine analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $4.76 per share.

The insurance brokerage posted revenue of $4.3 billion in the period, which fell short of Street forecasts. Eight analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $4.38 billion.

For the year, the company reported profit of $3.7 billion, or $17.02 per share. Revenue was reported as $17.18 billion.

Aon shares have dropped almost 3% since the beginning of the year, while the S&P’s 500 index has increased almost 2%. The stock has declined 6.5% in the last 12 months.

