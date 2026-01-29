Ameriprise: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Ameriprise Financial Services Inc. (AMP) on Thursday reported fourth-quarter net income of $1.01 billion.…

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Ameriprise Financial Services Inc. (AMP) on Thursday reported fourth-quarter net income of $1.01 billion.

On a per-share basis, the Minneapolis-based company said it had profit of $10.47. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to $10.83 per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $10.29 per share.

The financial services company posted revenue of $4.96 billion in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $4.92 billion, also exceeding Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $4.71 billion.

For the year, the company reported profit of $3.56 billion, or $36.28 per share. Revenue was reported as $18.17 billion.

Ameriprise shares have risen nearly 2% since the beginning of the year, while the S&P’s 500 index has risen almost 2%. The stock has fallen 13% in the last 12 months.

