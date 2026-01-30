American Express: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

NEW YORK (AP) — NEW YORK (AP) — American Express Co. (AXP) on Friday reported fourth-quarter net income of $2.46…

NEW YORK (AP) — NEW YORK (AP) — American Express Co. (AXP) on Friday reported fourth-quarter net income of $2.46 billion.

On a per-share basis, the New York-based company said it had net income of $3.53.

The results did not meet Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of nine analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $3.54 per share.

The credit card issuer and global payments company posted revenue of $18.98 billion in the period, surpassing Street forecasts. Seven analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $18.82 billion.

American Express expects full-year earnings to be $17.30 to $17.90 per share.

American Express shares have decreased 3% since the beginning of the year, while the S&P’s 500 index has climbed nearly 2%. The stock has risen 14% in the last 12 months.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on AXP at https://www.zacks.com/ap/AXP

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.