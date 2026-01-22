Amalgamated Financial: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

NEW YORK (AP) — NEW YORK (AP) — Amalgamated Financial Corp. (AMAL) on Thursday reported fourth-quarter profit of $26.6 million.…

The New York-based company said it had profit of 88 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 99 cents per share.

The bank posted revenue of $115.2 million in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $85.2 million.

For the year, the company reported profit of $104.4 million, or $3.41 per share. Revenue was reported as $328.7 million.

Amalgamated Financial shares have risen 12% since the beginning of the year. The stock has declined slightly more than 2% in the last 12 months.

