Altria: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Altria Group (MO) on Thursday reported fourth-quarter net income of $1.12 billion.

The Richmond, Virginia-based company said it had net income of 66 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were $1.30 per share.

The results did not meet Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.32 per share.

The owner of Philip Morris USA, the nation’s largest cigarette maker posted revenue of $5.85 billion in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $5.08 billion, topping Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $5 billion.

Altria expects full-year earnings in the range of $5.56 to $5.72 per share.

_____

