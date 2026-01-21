Ally Financial: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

DETROIT (AP) — DETROIT (AP) — Ally Financial Inc. (ALLY) on Wednesday reported fourth-quarter earnings of $327 million. The Detroit-based…

DETROIT (AP) — DETROIT (AP) — Ally Financial Inc. (ALLY) on Wednesday reported fourth-quarter earnings of $327 million.

The Detroit-based company said it had profit of 95 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to $1.09 per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of nine analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.01 per share.

The auto finance company and bank posted revenue of $2.12 billion in the period, which did not meet Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $2.13 billion.

For the year, the company reported profit of $852 million, or $2.37 per share. Revenue was reported as $7.91 billion.

Ally Financial shares have declined slightly more than 6% since the beginning of the year. The stock has climbed 15% in the last 12 months.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on ALLY at https://www.zacks.com/ap/ALLY

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.