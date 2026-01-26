AGNC Investment: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

BETHESDA, Md. (AP) — BETHESDA, Md. (AP) — AGNC Investment Corp. (AGNC) on Monday reported fourth-quarter profit of $954 million.…

BETHESDA, Md. (AP) — BETHESDA, Md. (AP) — AGNC Investment Corp. (AGNC) on Monday reported fourth-quarter profit of $954 million.

On a per-share basis, the Bethesda, Maryland-based company said it had profit of 83 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, were 35 cents per share.

The results missed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 37 cents per share.

The real estate investment trust posted revenue of $944 million in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $206 million.

For the year, the company reported profit of $1.67 billion, or $1.47 per share. Revenue was reported as $675 million.

AGNC Investment shares have risen 10% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Monday, shares hit $11.80, a rise of 22% in the last 12 months.

