Agilysys: Fiscal Q3 Earnings Snapshot

ALPHARETTA, Ga. (AP) — ALPHARETTA, Ga. (AP) — Agilysys Inc. (AGYS) on Monday reported fiscal third-quarter profit of $9.9 million.

The Alpharetta, Georgia-based company said it had net income of 35 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 42 cents per share.

The results did not meet Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 46 cents per share.

The software provider for the lodging and leisure sectors posted revenue of $80.4 million in the period, which topped Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $78.9 million.

Agilysys expects full-year revenue of $318 million.

Agilysys shares have decreased nearly 5% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Monday, shares hit $113.35, a climb of 23% in the last 12 months.

