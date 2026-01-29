A.O. Smith: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

MILWAUKEE (AP) — MILWAUKEE (AP) — A.O. Smith Corp. (AOS) on Thursday reported fourth-quarter net income of $125.4 million. The…

MILWAUKEE (AP) — A.O. Smith Corp. (AOS) on Thursday reported fourth-quarter net income of $125.4 million.

The Milwaukee-based company said it had net income of 90 cents per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 84 cents per share.

The maker of water heaters and boilers posted revenue of $912.5 million in the period, which missed Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $923.1 million.

For the year, the company reported profit of $546.2 million, or $3.85 per share. Revenue was reported as $3.83 billion.

A.O. Smith expects full-year earnings to be $3.85 to $4.15 per share, with revenue in the range of $3.9 billion to $4.02 billion.

A.O. Smith shares have climbed nearly 4% since the beginning of the year. The stock has fallen 0.5% in the last 12 months.

