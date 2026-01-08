8 Best Cheap Stocks to Buy Under $10

Stocks trading under $10 can be attractive for investors looking to scoop up some cheap shares. Unfortunately, quality stocks trading…

Stocks trading under $10 can be attractive for investors looking to scoop up some cheap shares. Unfortunately, quality stocks trading for less than $10 are few and far between. Stock prices at this level can be a red flag for investors that something serious is wrong with a company, and many of these stocks have challenged underlying business models or difficult near-term outlooks.

That said, the Bank of America analyst team has identified eight cheap, high-quality stocks that could be excellent buying opportunities for frugal investors. Here are eight of the best stocks to buy under $10, according to Bank of America:

Stock Implied change* Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. (ticker: ITUB) -5% Banco Bradesco S.A. (BBD) 14% Venture Global Inc. (VG) 38% Aegon Ltd. (AEG) 12% Suzano S.A. (SUZ) 64% Grifols S.A. (GRFS) 37% Gerdau S.A. (GGB) -4% CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. (CCC) 36%

*Based on Jan. 15 closing price.

Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. (ITUB)

Itau Unibanco is a leading Brazilian bank and financial services provider that accounts for roughly 20% of Brazil’s commercial foreign exchange market. The bank also provides financial products and services such as asset management, investment banking and insurance throughout Latin America. Analyst Mario Pierry says Itau Unibanco has generated a return on equity of 23.3% in the past two quarters, a 10-year high for the bank. In addition, Pierry says Itau Unibanco’s fee growth is trending positively, supported by card fees and payments. Bank of America has a “buy” rating and $7.10 price target for ITUB, which closed at $7.44 on Jan. 15.

Banco Bradesco S.A. (BBD)

Banco Bradesco is one of Brazil’s largest banks. Bradesco is Brazil’s leading private-sector bank in several key segments, including insurance, leasing, private pension funds and asset management. Pierry says the bank’s profitability will improve as management executes its five-year strategic plan. He projects Bradesco’s return on equity will reach its cost of equity in the second half of 2026, an equilibrium that could unlock significant value for investors within the next year. Pierry says Bradesco’s core banking business has been the primary driver of earnings growth. Bank of America has a “buy” rating and $4 price target for BBD stock, which closed at $3.51 on Jan. 15.

Venture Global Inc. (VG)

Venture Global is a U.S. energy company focused on liquefied natural gas production. Following a major arbitration win against Shell PLC (SHEL) earlier in the year, Venture Global shares plummeted nearly 25% in a single day in October when the company announced it lost an arbitration case with BP PLC (BP) related to a long-term gas supply contract dispute. Fortunately, analyst Jean Ann Salisbury says Venture Global’s latest estimate of the arbitration award is only $1.1 billion to $1.2 billion over 20 years, well below previous estimates. Salisbury says Venture has positive contracting momentum, strong project execution and a positive outlook. Bank of America has a “buy” rating and $11 price target for VG stock, which closed at $7.96 on Jan. 15.

Aegon Ltd. (AEG)

Aegon is a Dutch insurance company that offers insurance, savings, pension, and investment products and services around the world. In December, Aegon announced plans to move its headquarters to the U.S. and change its name to Transamerica, a transition that it aims to complete by the end of 2027. Analyst David Barma says the relocation could be costly in the near term as Aegon shifts its focus from buybacks to de-risking its business. However, Barma says Aegon’s soft earnings forecast is likely overly conservative. Bank of America has a “buy” rating and $8.65 price target for AEG stock, which closed at $7.70 on Jan. 15.

Suzano S.A. (SUZ)

Suzano is the largest market pulp producer in the world and is the largest producer of graphic paper in Brazil. Analyst Caio Ribeiro says Suzano’s recent investor day event included a bearish outlook for pulp prices, but Ribeiro says this outlook is already priced into Suzano’s stock. In addition, he says Suzano is attractively valued based on its earnings outlook and his projected 2026 free cash flow yield of 10%. To combat oversupply and low pulp prices, Ribeiro says Suzano can accelerate its fiber-to-fiber substitution efforts. Bank of America has a “buy” rating and $16 price target for SUZ stock, which closed at $9.74 on Jan. 15.

Grifols S.A. (GRFS)

Grifols is a health care company headquartered in Spain that manufactures blood plasma-derived therapies. The company’s leading products include immunoglobulins used to treat immunodeficiencies and neurological disorders and albumin products used in critical care for conditions such as liver failure and burns. Analyst Sachin Jain says post-COVID headwinds and accounting concerns have weighed on Grifols’ investor sentiment in recent years, but he says its above-average earnings growth and attractive valuation could trigger a rally in the stock over time as Grifols regains the trust of investors. Bank of America has a “buy” rating and $12.20 price target for GRFS stock, which closed at $8.93 on Jan. 15.

Gerdau S.A. (GGB)

Gerdau is a Brazilian steel producer that specializes in long steel products and operates throughout the Americas. The company also runs a major scrap metal recycling operation. Ribeiro says the long steel market has been resilient and long steel prices have been trending higher in the U.S. market. That resiliency is good news for Gerdau given about half of its earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization come from the U.S. Ribeiro projects an 8.2% free cash flow yield for Gerdau in 2026. Bank of America has a “buy” rating and $4 price target for GGB stock, which closed at $4.18 on Jan. 15.

CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. (CCC)

CCC Intelligent Solutions provides software-as-a-service-based solutions to the property and casualty insurance industry. It specializes in the auto claims and collision repair market, helping repairers, insurers, automakers and part suppliers automate and streamline the auto claims and repair process. Analyst Madeline Brooks says CCC has a durable end market, a recurring subscription revenue model and impressive free cash flow. In fact, Brooks says about 96% of CCC’s revenue is recurring, and its average contract length is between three and five years. Bank of America has a “buy” rating and $11 price target for CCC stock, which closed at $8.07 on Jan. 15.

8 Best Cheap Stocks to Buy Under $10 originally appeared on usnews.com

Update 01/16/26: This story was published at an earlier date and has been updated with new information.