1-800-Flowers.com: Fiscal Q2 Earnings Snapshot

JERICHO, N.Y. (AP) — JERICHO, N.Y. (AP) — 1-800-Flowers.com Inc. (FLWS) on Thursday reported fiscal second-quarter profit of $70.6 million.

On a per-share basis, the Jericho, New York-based company said it had net income of $1.10. Earnings, adjusted for restructuring costs and pretax expenses, came to $1.20 per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 86 cents per share.

The flower and gift retailer posted revenue of $702.2 million in the period, also exceeding Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $700.6 million.

