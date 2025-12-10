NEW YORK (AP) — Wholesale cash prices Wednesday Tue Wed Foods Broilers – National comp wtd. avg. 1.1185 1.1185 Cheddar…

NEW YORK (AP) — Wholesale cash prices Wednesday

Tue Wed

Foods

Broilers – National comp wtd. avg. 1.1185 1.1185 Cheddar cheese, blocks, Chicago lb. 135.50 134.75 Coffee, Brazilian, Comp. 3.7515 3.6390 Coffee, Colombian, NY lb. 4.0285 3.9378 Eggs, large white, Chicago dozen 2.3150 2.3150 Flour, hard winter Kansas City cwt 14.30 14.00 Hogs, Iowa-South Minnesota avg. cwt 79.89 81.69 Pork loins, 13-19 lbs, Mid-US lb 0.9725 0.9730 Steers, feeder, Oklahoma City, avg cwt 386.25 423.50

Grains and feeds

Corn, No. 2 yellow. Cent. Ill. bu 4.1400 4.1800 Oats, No. 2 milling, Mnpls; $ per bu. 3.6450 3.6575 Soybean Meal, Cent. Ill., rail, ton 48% 323.70 323.70 Soybeans, No. 1 yellow Illinois, bu 10.6500 10.5900 Wheat, Spring 14%-pro Mnpls; $/bu. 7.5125 7.5875

Fats and oils

Degummed corn oil, crude wtd. avg. n.a. n.a. Soybean oil, crude; Central Illinois lb. 0.5029 0.5029

Other metals

Copper, high grade: Comex spot price $ per lb. 5.3645 5.2405

Fibers and textiles

Cotton, 1 1/16 strand lw-md Mmphs, per lb 0.6168 0.6186

Energy

Coal, Central Appalachia, 12,500 Btu, 1.2 SO2 81.000 81.000

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.