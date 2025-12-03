Live Radio
Wholesale Cash Prices

The Associated Press

December 3, 2025, 4:43 PM

NEW YORK (AP) — Wholesale cash prices Wednesday

Tue Wed

Foods

Broilers – National comp wtd. avg. 1.1153 1.1153
Cheddar cheese, blocks, Chicago lb. 144.25 143.50
Coffee, Brazilian, Comp. 3.7845 3.7679
Coffee, Colombian, NY lb. 4.0893 4.0738
Eggs, large white, Chicago dozen 2.4450 2.4450
Flour, hard winter Kansas City cwt n.a. 15.05
Hogs, Iowa-South Minnesota avg. cwt 79.89 81.25
Pork loins, 13-19 lbs, Mid-US lb 0.9882 0.9973
Steers, feeder, Oklahoma City, avg cwt 368.50 386.25

Grains and feeds

Corn, No. 2 yellow. Cent. Ill. bu 4.1500 4.2000
Oats, No. 2 milling, Mnpls; $ per bu. 3.6950 3.7025
Soybean Meal, Cent. Ill., rail, ton 48% n.a. n.a.
Soybeans, No. 1 yellow Illinois, bu 10.9900 10.9500
Wheat, Spring 14%-pro Mnpls; $/bu. 7.2600 8.0575

Fats and oils

Degummed corn oil, crude wtd. avg. n.a. n.a.
Soybean oil, crude; Central Illinois lb. n.a. n.a.

Other metals

Copper, high grade: Comex spot price $ per lb. 5.2190 5.1610

Fibers and textiles

Cotton, 1 1/16 strand lw-md Mmphs, per lb 0.6263 0.6257

Energy

Coal, Central Appalachia, 12,500 Btu, 1.2 SO2 81.000 81.000

