NEW YORK (AP) — Wholesale cash prices Wednesday Tue Wed Foods Broilers – National comp wtd. avg. 1.1153 1.1153 Cheddar…

NEW YORK (AP) — Wholesale cash prices Wednesday

Tue Wed

Foods

Broilers – National comp wtd. avg. 1.1153 1.1153 Cheddar cheese, blocks, Chicago lb. 144.25 143.50 Coffee, Brazilian, Comp. 3.7845 3.7679 Coffee, Colombian, NY lb. 4.0893 4.0738 Eggs, large white, Chicago dozen 2.4450 2.4450 Flour, hard winter Kansas City cwt n.a. 15.05 Hogs, Iowa-South Minnesota avg. cwt 79.89 81.25 Pork loins, 13-19 lbs, Mid-US lb 0.9882 0.9973 Steers, feeder, Oklahoma City, avg cwt 368.50 386.25

Grains and feeds

Corn, No. 2 yellow. Cent. Ill. bu 4.1500 4.2000 Oats, No. 2 milling, Mnpls; $ per bu. 3.6950 3.7025 Soybean Meal, Cent. Ill., rail, ton 48% n.a. n.a. Soybeans, No. 1 yellow Illinois, bu 10.9900 10.9500 Wheat, Spring 14%-pro Mnpls; $/bu. 7.2600 8.0575

Fats and oils

Degummed corn oil, crude wtd. avg. n.a. n.a. Soybean oil, crude; Central Illinois lb. n.a. n.a.

Other metals

Copper, high grade: Comex spot price $ per lb. 5.2190 5.1610

Fibers and textiles

Cotton, 1 1/16 strand lw-md Mmphs, per lb 0.6263 0.6257

Energy

Coal, Central Appalachia, 12,500 Btu, 1.2 SO2 81.000 81.000

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.