NEW YORK (AP) — Wholesale cash prices Wednesday
Foods
|Broilers – National comp wtd. avg.
|1.1153
|1.1153
|Cheddar cheese, blocks, Chicago lb.
|144.25
|143.50
|Coffee, Brazilian, Comp.
|3.7845
|3.7679
|Coffee, Colombian, NY lb.
|4.0893
|4.0738
|Eggs, large white, Chicago dozen
|2.4450
|2.4450
|Flour, hard winter Kansas City cwt
|n.a.
|15.05
|Hogs, Iowa-South Minnesota avg. cwt
|79.89
|81.25
|Pork loins, 13-19 lbs, Mid-US lb
|0.9882
|0.9973
|Steers, feeder, Oklahoma City, avg cwt
|368.50
|386.25
Grains and feeds
|Corn, No. 2 yellow. Cent. Ill. bu
|4.1500
|4.2000
|Oats, No. 2 milling, Mnpls; $ per bu.
|3.6950
|3.7025
|Soybean Meal, Cent. Ill., rail, ton 48%
|n.a.
|n.a.
|Soybeans, No. 1 yellow Illinois, bu
|10.9900
|10.9500
|Wheat, Spring 14%-pro Mnpls; $/bu.
|7.2600
|8.0575
Fats and oils
|Degummed corn oil, crude wtd. avg.
|n.a.
|n.a.
|Soybean oil, crude; Central Illinois lb.
|n.a.
|n.a.
Other metals
|Copper, high grade: Comex spot price $ per lb.
|5.2190
|5.1610
Fibers and textiles
|Cotton, 1 1/16 strand lw-md Mmphs, per lb
|0.6263
|0.6257
Energy
|Coal, Central Appalachia, 12,500 Btu, 1.2 SO2
|81.000
|81.000
