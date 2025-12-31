Live Radio
Home » Latest News » Wholesale Cash Prices

Wholesale Cash Prices

The Associated Press

December 31, 2025, 4:42 PM

NEW YORK (AP) — Wholesale cash prices Wednesday

Tue Wed

Foods

Broilers – National comp wtd. avg. 1.1850 1.1850
Cheddar cheese, blocks, Chicago lb. 134.50 138.50
Coffee, Brazilian, Comp. 3.3675 3.3908
Coffee, Colombian, NY lb. 3.6623 3.6875
Eggs, large white, Chicago dozen 1.1050 1.1050
Flour, hard winter Kansas City cwt 13.00 12.40
Hogs, Iowa-South Minnesota avg. cwt 80.90 82.44
Pork loins, 13-19 lbs, Mid-US lb 1.0681 1.0230
Steers, feeder, Oklahoma City, avg cwt n.a. n.a.

Grains and feeds

Corn, No. 2 yellow. Cent. Ill. bu 4.1600 4.1500
Oats, No. 2 milling, Mnpls; $ per bu. 3.7025 3.6975
Soybean Meal, Cent. Ill., rail, ton 48% n.a. n.a.
Soybeans, No. 1 yellow Illinois, bu 10.2200 10.2200
Wheat, Spring 14%-pro Mnpls; $/bu. 7.5425 7.2850

Fats and oils

Degummed corn oil, crude wtd. avg. n.a. n.a.
Soybean oil, crude; Central Illinois lb. n.a. n.a.

Other metals

Copper, high grade: Comex spot price $ per lb. 5.4905 5.7275

Fibers and textiles

Cotton, 1 1/16 strand lw-md Mmphs, per lb 0.6210 0.6207

Energy

Coal, Central Appalachia, 12,500 Btu, 1.2 SO2 82.000 82.000

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Latest News
Federal News Network Logo
Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up