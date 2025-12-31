NEW YORK (AP) — Wholesale cash prices Wednesday Tue Wed Foods Broilers – National comp wtd. avg. 1.1850 1.1850 Cheddar…

Tue Wed

Foods

Broilers – National comp wtd. avg. 1.1850 1.1850 Cheddar cheese, blocks, Chicago lb. 134.50 138.50 Coffee, Brazilian, Comp. 3.3675 3.3908 Coffee, Colombian, NY lb. 3.6623 3.6875 Eggs, large white, Chicago dozen 1.1050 1.1050 Flour, hard winter Kansas City cwt 13.00 12.40 Hogs, Iowa-South Minnesota avg. cwt 80.90 82.44 Pork loins, 13-19 lbs, Mid-US lb 1.0681 1.0230 Steers, feeder, Oklahoma City, avg cwt n.a. n.a.

Grains and feeds

Corn, No. 2 yellow. Cent. Ill. bu 4.1600 4.1500 Oats, No. 2 milling, Mnpls; $ per bu. 3.7025 3.6975 Soybean Meal, Cent. Ill., rail, ton 48% n.a. n.a. Soybeans, No. 1 yellow Illinois, bu 10.2200 10.2200 Wheat, Spring 14%-pro Mnpls; $/bu. 7.5425 7.2850

Fats and oils

Degummed corn oil, crude wtd. avg. n.a. n.a. Soybean oil, crude; Central Illinois lb. n.a. n.a.

Other metals

Copper, high grade: Comex spot price $ per lb. 5.4905 5.7275

Fibers and textiles

Cotton, 1 1/16 strand lw-md Mmphs, per lb 0.6210 0.6207

Energy

Coal, Central Appalachia, 12,500 Btu, 1.2 SO2 82.000 82.000

