NEW YORK (AP) — Wholesale cash prices Monday Fri Mon Foods Broilers – National comp wtd. avg. 1.1649 1.1850 Cheddar…

NEW YORK (AP) — Wholesale cash prices Monday

Fri Mon

Foods

Broilers – National comp wtd. avg. 1.1649 1.1850 Cheddar cheese, blocks, Chicago lb. 133.50 133.50 Coffee, Brazilian, Comp. 3.3295 n.a. Coffee, Colombian, NY lb. 3.6271 n.a. Eggs, large white, Chicago dozen 1.3250 1.1050 Flour, hard winter Kansas City cwt 13.15 13.15 Hogs, Iowa-South Minnesota avg. cwt 83.47 82.12 Pork loins, 13-19 lbs, Mid-US lb 1.0753 1.0991 Steers, feeder, Oklahoma City, avg cwt n.a. n.a.

Grains and feeds

Corn, No. 2 yellow. Cent. Ill. bu 4.2500 4.2400 Oats, No. 2 milling, Mnpls; $ per bu. 3.6900 n.a. Soybean Meal, Cent. Ill., rail, ton 48% 298.40 n.a. Soybeans, No. 1 yellow Illinois, bu 10.3400 10.2900 Wheat, Spring 14%-pro Mnpls; $/bu. 7.5525 n.a.

Fats and oils

Degummed corn oil, crude wtd. avg. n.a. n.a. Soybean oil, crude; Central Illinois lb. n.a. n.a.

Other metals

Copper, high grade: Comex spot price $ per lb. 5.4985 5.7665

Fibers and textiles

Cotton, 1 1/16 strand lw-md Mmphs, per lb 0.6199 0.6224

Energy

Coal, Central Appalachia, 12,500 Btu, 1.2 SO2 82.000 82.000

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.