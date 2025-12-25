Live Radio
Home » Latest News » Wholesale Cash Prices

Wholesale Cash Prices

The Associated Press

December 25, 2025, 4:42 PM

NEW YORK (AP) — Wholesale cash prices Thursday

Wed Thu

Foods

Broilers – National comp wtd. avg. 1.1649 1.1649
Cheddar cheese, blocks, Chicago lb. 133.25 133.50
Coffee, Brazilian, Comp. 3.3457 3.3483
Coffee, Colombian, NY lb. 3.6421 3.6436
Eggs, large white, Chicago dozen 1.3250 1.3250
Flour, hard winter Kansas City cwt 13.05 13.15
Hogs, Iowa-South Minnesota avg. cwt 83.53 83.47
Pork loins, 13-19 lbs, Mid-US lb 1.0067 1.0753
Steers, feeder, Oklahoma City, avg cwt n.a. n.a.

Grains and feeds

Corn, No. 2 yellow. Cent. Ill. bu 4.2200 4.2500
Oats, No. 2 milling, Mnpls; $ per bu. 3.5850 3.6900
Soybean Meal, Cent. Ill., rail, ton 48% 298.40 298.40
Soybeans, No. 1 yellow Illinois, bu 10.2300 10.3400
Wheat, Spring 14%-pro Mnpls; $/bu. 7.5525 7.5525

Fats and oils

Degummed corn oil, crude wtd. avg. n.a. n.a.
Soybean oil, crude; Central Illinois lb. n.a. n.a.

Other metals

Copper, high grade: Comex spot price $ per lb. 5.4760 5.4985

Fibers and textiles

Cotton, 1 1/16 strand lw-md Mmphs, per lb 0.6176 0.6199

Energy

Coal, Central Appalachia, 12,500 Btu, 1.2 SO2 82.000 82.000

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Latest News
Federal News Network Logo
Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up