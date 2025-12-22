NEW YORK (AP) — Wholesale cash prices Monday Fri Mon Foods Broilers – National comp wtd. avg. 1.1487 1.1649 Cheddar…
NEW YORK (AP) — Wholesale cash prices Monday
Foods
|Broilers – National comp wtd. avg.
|1.1487
|1.1649
|Cheddar cheese, blocks, Chicago lb.
|136.75
|136.00
|Coffee, Brazilian, Comp.
|3.4658
|3.4473
|Coffee, Colombian, NY lb.
|3.7556
|3.7369
|Eggs, large white, Chicago dozen
|1.8850
|1.3250
|Flour, hard winter Kansas City cwt
|12.60
|12.80
|Hogs, Iowa-South Minnesota avg. cwt
|83.14
|83.30
|Pork loins, 13-19 lbs, Mid-US lb
|1.0268
|1.0343
|Steers, feeder, Oklahoma City, avg cwt
|418.25
|418.25
Grains and feeds
|Corn, No. 2 yellow. Cent. Ill. bu
|4.1900
|4.1800
|Oats, No. 2 milling, Mnpls; $ per bu.
|3.6725
|3.6800
|Soybean Meal, Cent. Ill., rail, ton 48%
|313.70
|298.40
|Soybeans, No. 1 yellow Illinois, bu
|10.2400
|10.2100
|Wheat, Spring 14%-pro Mnpls; $/bu.
|7.3550
|7.7800
Fats and oils
|Degummed corn oil, crude wtd. avg.
|n.a.
|n.a.
|Soybean oil, crude; Central Illinois lb.
|0.4959
|n.a.
Other metals
|Copper, high grade: Comex spot price $ per lb.
|5.3665
|5.4395
Fibers and textiles
|Cotton, 1 1/16 strand lw-md Mmphs, per lb
|0.6126
|0.6150
Energy
|Coal, Central Appalachia, 12,500 Btu, 1.2 SO2
|82.000
|82.000
