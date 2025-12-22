NEW YORK (AP) — Wholesale cash prices Monday Fri Mon Foods Broilers – National comp wtd. avg. 1.1487 1.1649 Cheddar…

NEW YORK (AP) — Wholesale cash prices Monday

Fri Mon

Foods

Broilers – National comp wtd. avg. 1.1487 1.1649 Cheddar cheese, blocks, Chicago lb. 136.75 136.00 Coffee, Brazilian, Comp. 3.4658 3.4473 Coffee, Colombian, NY lb. 3.7556 3.7369 Eggs, large white, Chicago dozen 1.8850 1.3250 Flour, hard winter Kansas City cwt 12.60 12.80 Hogs, Iowa-South Minnesota avg. cwt 83.14 83.30 Pork loins, 13-19 lbs, Mid-US lb 1.0268 1.0343 Steers, feeder, Oklahoma City, avg cwt 418.25 418.25

Grains and feeds

Corn, No. 2 yellow. Cent. Ill. bu 4.1900 4.1800 Oats, No. 2 milling, Mnpls; $ per bu. 3.6725 3.6800 Soybean Meal, Cent. Ill., rail, ton 48% 313.70 298.40 Soybeans, No. 1 yellow Illinois, bu 10.2400 10.2100 Wheat, Spring 14%-pro Mnpls; $/bu. 7.3550 7.7800

Fats and oils

Degummed corn oil, crude wtd. avg. n.a. n.a. Soybean oil, crude; Central Illinois lb. 0.4959 n.a.

Other metals

Copper, high grade: Comex spot price $ per lb. 5.3665 5.4395

Fibers and textiles

Cotton, 1 1/16 strand lw-md Mmphs, per lb 0.6126 0.6150

Energy

Coal, Central Appalachia, 12,500 Btu, 1.2 SO2 82.000 82.000

