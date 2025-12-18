NEW YORK (AP) — Wholesale cash prices Thursday Wed Thu Foods Broilers – National comp wtd. avg. 1.1487 1.1487 Cheddar…

NEW YORK (AP) — Wholesale cash prices Thursday

Wed Thu

Foods

Broilers – National comp wtd. avg. 1.1487 1.1487 Cheddar cheese, blocks, Chicago lb. 139.75 139.75 Coffee, Brazilian, Comp. 3.6020 3.5139 Coffee, Colombian, NY lb. 3.8907 3.8050 Eggs, large white, Chicago dozen 1.8850 1.8850 Flour, hard winter Kansas City cwt 13.20 13.20 Hogs, Iowa-South Minnesota avg. cwt 83.27 85.99 Pork loins, 13-19 lbs, Mid-US lb 1.0047 0.9950 Steers, feeder, Oklahoma City, avg cwt 418.25 418.25

Grains and feeds

Corn, No. 2 yellow. Cent. Ill. bu 4.1100 4.1500 Oats, No. 2 milling, Mnpls; $ per bu. 3.4725 3.5675 Soybean Meal, Cent. Ill., rail, ton 48% 313.70 313.70 Soybeans, No. 1 yellow Illinois, bu 10.3400 10.3000 Wheat, Spring 14%-pro Mnpls; $/bu. 7.5000 7.3700

Fats and oils

Degummed corn oil, crude wtd. avg. n.a. n.a. Soybean oil, crude; Central Illinois lb. 0.4959 0.4959

Other metals

Copper, high grade: Comex spot price $ per lb. 5.2870 5.3635

Fibers and textiles

Cotton, 1 1/16 strand lw-md Mmphs, per lb 0.6085 0.6118

Energy

Coal, Central Appalachia, 12,500 Btu, 1.2 SO2 82.000 82.000

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.