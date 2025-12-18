NEW YORK (AP) — Wholesale cash prices Thursday Wed Thu Foods Broilers – National comp wtd. avg. 1.1487 1.1487 Cheddar…
NEW YORK (AP) — Wholesale cash prices Thursday
Foods
|Broilers – National comp wtd. avg.
|1.1487
|1.1487
|Cheddar cheese, blocks, Chicago lb.
|139.75
|139.75
|Coffee, Brazilian, Comp.
|3.6020
|3.5139
|Coffee, Colombian, NY lb.
|3.8907
|3.8050
|Eggs, large white, Chicago dozen
|1.8850
|1.8850
|Flour, hard winter Kansas City cwt
|13.20
|13.20
|Hogs, Iowa-South Minnesota avg. cwt
|83.27
|85.99
|Pork loins, 13-19 lbs, Mid-US lb
|1.0047
|0.9950
|Steers, feeder, Oklahoma City, avg cwt
|418.25
|418.25
Grains and feeds
|Corn, No. 2 yellow. Cent. Ill. bu
|4.1100
|4.1500
|Oats, No. 2 milling, Mnpls; $ per bu.
|3.4725
|3.5675
|Soybean Meal, Cent. Ill., rail, ton 48%
|313.70
|313.70
|Soybeans, No. 1 yellow Illinois, bu
|10.3400
|10.3000
|Wheat, Spring 14%-pro Mnpls; $/bu.
|7.5000
|7.3700
Fats and oils
|Degummed corn oil, crude wtd. avg.
|n.a.
|n.a.
|Soybean oil, crude; Central Illinois lb.
|0.4959
|0.4959
Other metals
|Copper, high grade: Comex spot price $ per lb.
|5.2870
|5.3635
Fibers and textiles
|Cotton, 1 1/16 strand lw-md Mmphs, per lb
|0.6085
|0.6118
Energy
|Coal, Central Appalachia, 12,500 Btu, 1.2 SO2
|82.000
|82.000
Copyright
© 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.