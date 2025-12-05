NEW YORK (AP) — Wholesale cash prices Friday Thu Fri Foods Broilers – National comp wtd. avg. 1.1153 1.1153 Cheddar…

Thu Fri

Foods

Broilers – National comp wtd. avg. 1.1153 1.1153 Cheddar cheese, blocks, Chicago lb. 139.50 139.50 Coffee, Brazilian, Comp. 3.7108 3.6943 Coffee, Colombian, NY lb. 4.0151 4.0014 Eggs, large white, Chicago dozen 2.4450 2.4450 Flour, hard winter Kansas City cwt 14.80 14.60 Hogs, Iowa-South Minnesota avg. cwt 80.79 80.92 Pork loins, 13-19 lbs, Mid-US lb 0.9844 0.9652 Steers, feeder, Oklahoma City, avg cwt 386.25 386.25

Grains and feeds

Corn, No. 2 yellow. Cent. Ill. bu 4.1400 4.1700 Oats, No. 2 milling, Mnpls; $ per bu. 3.7250 3.7000 Soybean Meal, Cent. Ill., rail, ton 48% n.a. n.a. Soybeans, No. 1 yellow Illinois, bu 10.8800 10.9200 Wheat, Spring 14%-pro Mnpls; $/bu. 7.8375 7.5050

Fats and oils

Degummed corn oil, crude wtd. avg. n.a. n.a. Soybean oil, crude; Central Illinois lb. n.a. n.a.

Other metals

Copper, high grade: Comex spot price $ per lb. 5.3080 5.2915

Fibers and textiles

Cotton, 1 1/16 strand lw-md Mmphs, per lb 0.6246 0.6208

Energy

Coal, Central Appalachia, 12,500 Btu, 1.2 SO2 81.000 81.000

