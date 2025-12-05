Live Radio
Wholesale Cash Prices

The Associated Press

December 5, 2025, 4:44 PM

NEW YORK (AP) — Wholesale cash prices Friday

Thu Fri

Foods

Broilers – National comp wtd. avg. 1.1153 1.1153
Cheddar cheese, blocks, Chicago lb. 139.50 139.50
Coffee, Brazilian, Comp. 3.7108 3.6943
Coffee, Colombian, NY lb. 4.0151 4.0014
Eggs, large white, Chicago dozen 2.4450 2.4450
Flour, hard winter Kansas City cwt 14.80 14.60
Hogs, Iowa-South Minnesota avg. cwt 80.79 80.92
Pork loins, 13-19 lbs, Mid-US lb 0.9844 0.9652
Steers, feeder, Oklahoma City, avg cwt 386.25 386.25

Grains and feeds

Corn, No. 2 yellow. Cent. Ill. bu 4.1400 4.1700
Oats, No. 2 milling, Mnpls; $ per bu. 3.7250 3.7000
Soybean Meal, Cent. Ill., rail, ton 48% n.a. n.a.
Soybeans, No. 1 yellow Illinois, bu 10.8800 10.9200
Wheat, Spring 14%-pro Mnpls; $/bu. 7.8375 7.5050

Fats and oils

Degummed corn oil, crude wtd. avg. n.a. n.a.
Soybean oil, crude; Central Illinois lb. n.a. n.a.

Other metals

Copper, high grade: Comex spot price $ per lb. 5.3080 5.2915

Fibers and textiles

Cotton, 1 1/16 strand lw-md Mmphs, per lb 0.6246 0.6208

Energy

Coal, Central Appalachia, 12,500 Btu, 1.2 SO2 81.000 81.000

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

