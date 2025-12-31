Wednesday’s Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
GW-Danville 56, Martinsville 49
Independence 70, Dominion 51
James River-Midlothian 76, Morgan Co., Ky. 54
Knoxville Webb, Tenn. 61, Bishop O’Connell 59
Stone Bridge 61, Colgan 51
Wakefield School 58, Bell Multicultural, D.C. 41
Westfield 65, Hoover (AL), Ala. 50
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
