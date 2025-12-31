Wednesday’s Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL= GW-Danville 56, Martinsville 49 Independence 70, Dominion 51 James River-Midlothian 76, Morgan Co., Ky. 54 Knoxville Webb,…

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

GW-Danville 56, Martinsville 49

Independence 70, Dominion 51

James River-Midlothian 76, Morgan Co., Ky. 54

Knoxville Webb, Tenn. 61, Bishop O’Connell 59

Stone Bridge 61, Colgan 51

Wakefield School 58, Bell Multicultural, D.C. 41

Westfield 65, Hoover (AL), Ala. 50

