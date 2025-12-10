Vail Resorts: Fiscal Q1 Earnings Snapshot

BROOMFIELD, Colo. (AP) — BROOMFIELD, Colo. (AP) — Vail Resorts Inc. (MTN) on Wednesday reported a loss of $186.8 million…

BROOMFIELD, Colo. (AP) — BROOMFIELD, Colo. (AP) — Vail Resorts Inc. (MTN) on Wednesday reported a loss of $186.8 million in its fiscal first quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Broomfield, Colorado-based company said it had a loss of $5.20.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of $5.23 per share.

The ski resort operator posted revenue of $271 million in the period, missing Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $271.3 million.

