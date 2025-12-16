Understanding the Different Roles of In-Home Care Providers

When you’re trying to arrange in-home care for yourself or a loved one, one of the first challenges is understanding…

When you’re trying to arrange in-home care for yourself or a loved one, one of the first challenges is understanding the difference between a home health aide and a skilled nurse. Both play important roles in supporting older adults or people with disabilities at home, but the type of help they provide and the level of training required are very different. Therapy services, such as physical, occupational and speech therapy, may also be part of a care plan when someone is recovering from an injury, illness or hospital stay.

Knowing who is responsible for what and how each role connects to the overall care plan can help families choose the right level of care, prevent misunderstandings and secure the support their loved one genuinely requires.

What Is Skilled Nursing Care?

In-home skilled nursing care is medical care that licensed nurses provide in a person’s home. Doctors order this kind of care when someone needs ongoing medical support, such as after an injury, surgery or hospitalization or when a chronic condition becomes more challenging to manage, but it doesn’t require a hospital or skilled nursing facility stay.

What services does skilled nursing include?

Skilled nursing at home includes services such as:

— Wound care

— Injections

— IV therapy

— Catheter care

— Medication management

— Monitoring of medical conditions

Nurses also update care plans, communicate with doctors and help families understand how to manage health needs safely. The goal is to deliver essential medical treatment at home, prevent complications and reduce hospital readmissions while keeping the patient in a familiar, comfortable environment.

What Is a Home Health Aide?

A home health aide is a trained caregiver who supports individuals who want to remain at home but need help with daily activities due to age, illness, disability or recovery from a medical event.

Federal guidelines mandate at least 75 hours of training for home health aides, along with a competency assessment. Some receive extra training to work specifically with those who have certain conditions, such as dementia.

“Aides are often the most consistent presence in the home, and for seniors with dementia, they provide support by reinforcing routines to minimize confusion and using strategies like cueing and redirection when needed,” says Dr. Michael Johnson, a physical therapist and chief researcher of home care innovation at Bayada Home Health Care, based in Moorestown, New Jersey.

What services do home health aides provide?

The core responsibilities for home health aides focus on nonmedical, day-to-day care, including:

— Helping with the activities of daily living, such as bathing, dressing, eating, grooming and mobility

— Preparing meals

— Assisting with light housekeeping

— Providing companionship

Home health aides may also remind clients to take medications on schedule; however, they are not allowed to handle or administer the medications themselves. In some states, aides may also perform limited health-related tasks, such as checking vital signs or assisting with simple range-of-motion exercises, under the supervision of a nurse or therapist.

“Home health aides provide the steady, everyday care that anchors a client’s entire experience at home. They know the person’s routines, preferences and rhythms, and that trust becomes the foundation that helps every part of the care plan succeed,” Johnson says.

Home Health Aide Versus Skilled Nursing Differences

It’s easy to get mixed up about the differences between the two roles, especially when you’re first starting your search. The simplest explanation is skilled nursing services are considered medical care and home health aide services are typically considered nonmedical care.

Responsibility / Task Home Health Aide Skilled Nurse Care plan coordination No Yes Chronic disease management No Yes Companionship Yes No Day-to-day assistance (bathing, dressing, grooming) Yes No Medical care No Yes Medication administration and injections No Yes Mobility assistance Yes Limited

What Are Therapy Services?

As seniors age, everyday tasks can become more challenging — and that’s where therapy services come in. Physical, occupational and speech therapy are key parts of home health care that help older adults stay safer and more independent.

Physical therapy

Physical therapy focuses on improving strength, balance, movement and mobility. It helps seniors recover from injuries or surgeries, reduce pain, prevent falls and maintain the physical abilities they need for daily activities.

Occupational therapy

Occupational therapy helps older adults stay independent by teaching them ways to safely perform everyday tasks like bathing, dressing, cooking and moving around the home. They may also recommend adaptive tools, such as shower benches or lift chairs, and home modifications, such as bed rails or nonslip flooring, to make life easier and safer.

Speech therapy

Speech therapy supports seniors who are dealing with speech disorders, stroke-related communication challenges, memory issues or swallowing difficulties that could impact their safety and nutrition.

“Therapists work as part of the same multidisciplinary team and coordinate closely with nurses and aides when their goals, such as safe mobility or swallowing safely, intersect,” Johnson adds.

How to Obtain Home Health Services

The process of obtaining home health care for seniors usually begins when a senior or family member notices new medical, functional or safety concerns at home. The first step is to talk with the person’s primary care provider, who evaluates their needs and determines whether skilled home health services, such as nursing or therapy, are medically necessary or whether nonmedical home care would be a better fit.

For skilled home health care, if you are looking for insurance to cover it, a doctor’s order is required before services can begin. If you are using Medicare, you must use a Medicare-approved home health agency. You can use Medicare’s care compare tool or ask your doctor to find local agencies.

Once an agency is selected, usually based on insurance coverage, availability and what services the agency provides, then a personalized care plan, as mentioned above, is created.

Medicare-certified agencies recertify skilled care every 60 days, and adjustments are made as health conditions change. Families can request updates or modifications at any time to ensure the senior receives the right level of support. Overall, the process is designed to be flexible and responsive, with the goal of giving seniors the right mix of medical and supportive services.

What Does Medicare Cover?

Medicare covers home health care services if you meet the eligibility requirements. The only exception is if you need any Medicare-approved durable medical equipment like a wheelchair or walker. That is covered at 80% after you have met the 2026 Part B deductible of $283.

The eligibility requirements for home health services are:

— Your doctor certifies services as medically necessary.

— You are considered homebound, meaning you either cannot or have trouble leaving your home.

— You only need part-time or intermittent services.

Generally, part-time or intermittent means you can receive a mix of services for up to eight hours a day, with a weekly limit of 28 hours. In some cases, your provider may approve slightly more care for a short period, such as fewer than eight hours a day but up to 35 hours per week, if it’s medically necessary.

Home health aides are considered nonmedical caregivers, so Medicare won’t cover their services unless they’re included as part of a broader care plan that also involves skilled nursing or therapy. If you only need help with day-to-day tasks, Medicare will not cover it.

Bottom Line

Understanding the differences between skilled nursing, home health aides and therapy services can make navigating in-home care far less overwhelming. Skilled nurses deliver essential medical treatment, home health aides support seniors with day-to-day care, and therapists help restore independence and strength. These services allow seniors to remain safely at home whether they require medical oversight, therapy to regain function or help with daily routines.

By knowing who does what and what Medicare covers, families can make informed decisions and feel confident that their loved one is getting the right kind of help at the right time.

