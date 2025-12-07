Unaccredited Law Schools: Pros and Cons

When Americans talk about law school, they generally mean one of the nearly 200 law schools accredited by the American…

When Americans talk about law school, they generally mean one of the nearly 200 law schools accredited by the American Bar Association, which is the national organization of the legal profession. Any graduate of one of these law schools who has met the eligibility requirements may sit for the bar examination in any state.

It’s possible for law schools to operate without ABA accreditation, however. More than 30 law schools in the U.S. and a few more international law schools overseas provide a legal education without ABA accreditation. Most are based in California, where graduates of nonaccredited law schools can take the bar exam and qualify as lawyers.

A few other states, such as Alabama, also permit graduates of certain unaccredited law schools to take the bar.

Recently, states including Texas, Florida, Tennessee and Ohio have debated developing their own accreditation standards in place of the ABA. However, law schools in their states would still be likely to continue to maintain ABA accreditation so that their graduates could qualify for the bar in other states.

How Law School Accreditation Works

To be accredited, law schools must comply with ABA standards, which cover everything from curriculum and faculty to facilities and services. The ABA frequently reevaluates and updates these standards.

For example, in 2024 the ABA changed its rule that 90% or more of an accredited law school’s incoming students had to have an LSAT or GRE score. That year, 14 law schools received permission to accept more applicants without a standardized test score.

Other recent changes include new curriculum standards and leeway for law schools to expand options for online J.D. programs.

To stay accredited, law schools file annual reports that contain data useful to applicants about factors like selectivity, diversity, bar passage and career outcomes. New law schools must meet these standards to gain accreditation, and law schools that don’t are placed on provisional status or ultimately disaccredited.

Why Attend an Unaccredited Law School?

Unaccredited law schools tend to be far less selective than ABA-approved schools, making them the best option for applicants whose low grades or LSAT scores bar them from admission elsewhere.

Unaccredited law schools also tend to be cheaper and more convenient than accredited schools. They often offer flexible, part-time and fully online options that appeal to older applicants working full time.

Applicants may also choose unaccredited schools because of their location or other traits like a high level of diversity, a religious orientation or unconventional pedagogy.

The Pitfalls of Unaccredited Law Schools

Even if graduates of unaccredited law schools save money in the short term, their postgraduate career prospects may suffer. Their overall rates of bar passage and postgraduate employment are significantly lower than for their peers from low-ranked but accredited law schools.

For example, an August 2025 report by the State Bar of California based on 2024 data found that the bar passage rate among graduates of accredited law schools in California was 11 percentage points higher than that of graduates of unaccredited law schools. The report also found that students at unaccredited law schools are far more likely to drop out of law school and less likely after law school to find employment in a job that requires a J.D.

Unaccredited law schools may be less financially stable than accredited law schools. Most law schools that shut down in recent years have been unaccredited.

Furthermore, there are few states that allow graduates of unaccredited law schools to take the bar and practice law. While California is a vast state with an outsize legal market, its bar exam is notoriously hard, with the lowest passage rate in the U.S. Its major legal markets are also highly competitive, attracting lawyers nationwide, putting graduates of unaccredited law schools at a disadvantage.

It is also worth noting that California is one of four states — along with Virginia, Vermont and Washington — that allow individuals to skip law school altogether and qualify for the bar exam after a traditional legal apprenticeship.

Weighing the Evidence

Graduates of unaccredited law schools who pass the bar exam can succeed in the legal field, and as practicing lawyers their legal education will fade from relevance. Many states even allow lawyers who passed the California bar and have practiced for a certain number of years — typically three to 10, depending on the state — to take their bar exam regardless of their education.

However, there are strong reasons to be wary that unaccredited law schools offer enough benefits to justify the time and tuition. Before matriculating to an unaccredited law school, ensure that it is on sound financial footing and that its graduates have a strong track record of success.

Rather than attend an unaccredited law school, consider gaining entry to an ABA-approved school by raising your LSAT score, gaining relevant work experience or improving your application essays. Even if you are denied the first time you apply, you can strengthen your candidacy as a reapplicant.

In the long run, investing in your application is a surer path to legal practice than accepting a seat at a law school that isn’t worth the cost of tuition.

