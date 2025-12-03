UiPath: Fiscal Q3 Earnings Snapshot

NEW YORK (AP) — NEW YORK (AP) — UiPath Inc. (PATH) on Wednesday reported fiscal third-quarter net income of $198.8…

NEW YORK (AP) — NEW YORK (AP) — UiPath Inc. (PATH) on Wednesday reported fiscal third-quarter net income of $198.8 million.

On a per-share basis, the New York-based company said it had net income of 37 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 16 cents per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 14 cents per share.

The enterprise automation software developer posted revenue of $411.1 million in the period, which also beat Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $392.6 million.

For the current quarter ending in January, UiPath said it expects revenue in the range of $462 million to $467 million.

