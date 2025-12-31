Tuesday’s Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Arcadia 69, Snow Hill, Md. 62
Blue Ridge School 50, Prince George 43
Brooke Point 59, Loudoun County 53
Brookville 51, Staunton River 40
Buckhannon-Upshur, W.Va. 59, Lancaster 46
Buckingham County 62, Timberlake Christian 8
C. G. Woodson 64, William Allen High School, Pa. 48
Catholic 65, Collegiate-Richmond 56
Churchland 64, Cape Henry Collegiate 60
Colgan 77, Dominion 67
Colonial Heights 77, Mechanicsville 47
Cristo Rey Richmond 61, Deep Run 50
E.C. Glass 56, Spotswood 37
Eastern Montgomery 69, Rural Retreat 55
Fairfax Christian 76, King’s Fork High School 73
Fairfax Home School Athletic Association 57, Wakefield 51
Floyd Central, Ky. 59, Lebanon 55
Fort Defiance 71, Strasburg 57
Franklin County 66, Patrick Henry (Roanoke) 60
Freedom-Woodbridge 67, North Stafford 50
Gar-Field 57, Herndon 55
George Wythe 62, Glenvar 50
Graham 81, Summit Christian, W.Va. 59
Grayson County 40, Alleghany County, N.C. 30
Grayson, Ga. 68, South County 52
Hampton 58, Menchville 25
Hanover 74, Warhill 71
Heritage (Leesburg) 57, Rocktown 54
James Madison 61, Niceville, Fla. 57
Jasper, Ala. 63, James River-Midlothian 44
Lake Braddock 58, Oakton 38
Langley 81, Fort Myers, Fla. 48
Louisa 54, Eastern View 49
Luray 67, Nelson County 64
Meadow Bridge, W.Va. 64, Bath County 38
Miller School 55, Virginia Academy 42
Mills Godwin 38, Potomac 36
Mills Godwin 38, Potomac Falls 36
Mountain View 78, McLean 71
North Cross 74, Liberty Christian 42
Osbourn 56, Clarke County 32
Patrick Henry (Glade Spring) 62, Chilhowie 37
Porter-Gaud, S.C. 64, Peninsula Catholic 57
Potomac School 57, Elizabeth, N.J. 52
Rappahannock 72, Westmoreland County 51
Riverbend 69, Fauquier 60
Seton School 66, Mount Vernon 53
Shelby Valley, Ky. 64, Hurley 53
Smithfield 59, Franklin 47
Staunton 67, Justice 39
Stone Bridge 78, Independence 60
Takoma Academy, Md. 66, St. Stephens-St. Agnes 63
Thomas Dale 61, Patrick County 44
Varina 75, Salesianum, Del. 70
West Potomac 61, William Fleming 37
Western Albemarle 57, Albemarle 54
Westfield 52, Millbury, Mass. 37
Wilson Memorial 66, Turner Ashby 45
Woodstock Central 47, Skyline 43
Harry Johnson Holiday Classic=
Norfolk Academy 59, GW-Danville 52
The Arby’s Classic=
Consolation Games=
Oak Hill Academy 67, Hamilton Heights, Tenn. 49
Science Hill, Tenn. 65, John Marshall 63
