Tuesday’s Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL= Arcadia 69, Snow Hill, Md. 62 Blue Ridge School 50, Prince George 43 Brooke Point 59, Loudoun…

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Arcadia 69, Snow Hill, Md. 62

Blue Ridge School 50, Prince George 43

Brooke Point 59, Loudoun County 53

Brookville 51, Staunton River 40

Buckhannon-Upshur, W.Va. 59, Lancaster 46

Buckingham County 62, Timberlake Christian 8

C. G. Woodson 64, William Allen High School, Pa. 48

Catholic 65, Collegiate-Richmond 56

Churchland 64, Cape Henry Collegiate 60

Colgan 77, Dominion 67

Colonial Heights 77, Mechanicsville 47

Cristo Rey Richmond 61, Deep Run 50

E.C. Glass 56, Spotswood 37

Eastern Montgomery 69, Rural Retreat 55

Fairfax Christian 76, King’s Fork High School 73

Fairfax Home School Athletic Association 57, Wakefield 51

Floyd Central, Ky. 59, Lebanon 55

Fort Defiance 71, Strasburg 57

Franklin County 66, Patrick Henry (Roanoke) 60

Freedom-Woodbridge 67, North Stafford 50

Gar-Field 57, Herndon 55

George Wythe 62, Glenvar 50

Graham 81, Summit Christian, W.Va. 59

Grayson County 40, Alleghany County, N.C. 30

Grayson, Ga. 68, South County 52

Hampton 58, Menchville 25

Hanover 74, Warhill 71

Heritage (Leesburg) 57, Rocktown 54

James Madison 61, Niceville, Fla. 57

Jasper, Ala. 63, James River-Midlothian 44

Lake Braddock 58, Oakton 38

Langley 81, Fort Myers, Fla. 48

Louisa 54, Eastern View 49

Luray 67, Nelson County 64

Meadow Bridge, W.Va. 64, Bath County 38

Miller School 55, Virginia Academy 42

Mills Godwin 38, Potomac 36

Mills Godwin 38, Potomac Falls 36

Mountain View 78, McLean 71

North Cross 74, Liberty Christian 42

Osbourn 56, Clarke County 32

Patrick Henry (Glade Spring) 62, Chilhowie 37

Porter-Gaud, S.C. 64, Peninsula Catholic 57

Potomac School 57, Elizabeth, N.J. 52

Rappahannock 72, Westmoreland County 51

Riverbend 69, Fauquier 60

Seton School 66, Mount Vernon 53

Shelby Valley, Ky. 64, Hurley 53

Smithfield 59, Franklin 47

Staunton 67, Justice 39

Stone Bridge 78, Independence 60

Takoma Academy, Md. 66, St. Stephens-St. Agnes 63

Thomas Dale 61, Patrick County 44

Varina 75, Salesianum, Del. 70

West Potomac 61, William Fleming 37

Western Albemarle 57, Albemarle 54

Westfield 52, Millbury, Mass. 37

Wilson Memorial 66, Turner Ashby 45

Woodstock Central 47, Skyline 43

Harry Johnson Holiday Classic=

Norfolk Academy 59, GW-Danville 52

The Arby’s Classic=

Consolation Games=

Oak Hill Academy 67, Hamilton Heights, Tenn. 49

Science Hill, Tenn. 65, John Marshall 63

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.