Tuesday’s Scores

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Annandale 51, Gar-Field 20
Archer, Ga. 60, William Fleming 36
Bishop O’Connell 51, Georgetown Visitation Preparatory SchoolGeorgetown Visitation, D.C. 44
Briar Woods 35, Yorktown 34
C.D. Hylton 54, Falls Church 29
Catholic 49, Cin. Sycamore, Ohio 43
Cave Spring 48, James River-Buchanan 39
Central Wise 75, Grundy 62
Centreville 45, George C. Marshall 18
Chantilly 48, St. John Neumann, Fla. 36
Craig County 48, James River-Buchanan 39
Eastern Montgomery 46, Holston 37
Edison 58, Herndon 32
Fort Chiswell 46, Chilhowie 39
Galax 63, Magna Vista 17
George Wythe 51, Luray 48
Grove Avenue Baptist 56, Gloucester 35
Heritage (Leesburg) 52, E.C. Glass 38
J.I. Burton 38, Council 37
John Battle 67, Tazewell 27
John Handley 57, East Rockingham 52
Lake Braddock 58, Unity Reed 8
Lake Highland, Fla. 57, Norfolk Christian School 35
Langley 41, Colgan 20
Liberty Christian 71, Patrick County 40
Lightridge 59, Steward School 55
Louisa 64, Fauquier 23
Manchester 60, St Vincent Pallotti High School, Md. 46
Manor High School 54, Gainesville 43
Mechanicsville 52, Grace Christian 19
Menchville 63, Hampton 30
Middlesboro, Ky. 62, Thomas Walker 40
Montour, Pa. 50, Riverside 33
Mt. Zion (MD), Md. 34, Miller School 21
Paul VI 55, West Potomac 47
Princess Anne 70, Bullis, Md. 57
Rappahannock 37, Westmoreland County 24
Rappahannock County 50, Nelson County 20
Ridgeview 70, Honaker 60
Riverbend 57, Eastern View 26
Rural Retreat 56, Auburn 48
Salem 68, Wren, S.C. 34
Salem-Va. Beach 74, Grace Brethren Christian School, Md. 31
Skyline 65, James Wood 38
South County 59, South Park, Pa. 34
Spotswood 62, Millbrook 36
Strasburg 65, Buffalo Gap 22
Turner Ashby 57, Independence 23
Union 69, Rye Cove 37
Washington-Liberty 49, James Robinson 40
Westfield 36, McLean 25
Winston-Salem Christian, N.C. 42, TPLS Christian 32
Boo Williams Holiday Classic=
Black Division=
Championship=
C. G. Woodson 69, Indian River 39
Third Place=
Green Run 50, Granby 37
Blue Division=
Third Place=
Lake Taylor 49, Legion Collegiate, S.C. 6
Orange Division=
Third Place=
Grassfield 50, James Monroe 17
Red Pool=
Kecoughtan 47, Norfolk Collegiate 36
Lakeland 83, I. C. Norcom High School 42
Western Branch 52, Norview 33
Yellow Division=
Maury 50, Stafford 38
