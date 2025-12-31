Tuesday’s Scores

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL= Annandale 51, Gar-Field 20 Archer, Ga. 60, William Fleming 36 Bishop O’Connell 51, Georgetown Visitation Preparatory SchoolGeorgetown…

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Annandale 51, Gar-Field 20

Archer, Ga. 60, William Fleming 36

Bishop O’Connell 51, Georgetown Visitation Preparatory SchoolGeorgetown Visitation, D.C. 44

Briar Woods 35, Yorktown 34

C.D. Hylton 54, Falls Church 29

Catholic 49, Cin. Sycamore, Ohio 43

Cave Spring 48, James River-Buchanan 39

Central Wise 75, Grundy 62

Centreville 45, George C. Marshall 18

Chantilly 48, St. John Neumann, Fla. 36

Craig County 48, James River-Buchanan 39

Eastern Montgomery 46, Holston 37

Edison 58, Herndon 32

Fort Chiswell 46, Chilhowie 39

Galax 63, Magna Vista 17

George Wythe 51, Luray 48

Grove Avenue Baptist 56, Gloucester 35

Heritage (Leesburg) 52, E.C. Glass 38

J.I. Burton 38, Council 37

John Battle 67, Tazewell 27

John Handley 57, East Rockingham 52

Lake Braddock 58, Unity Reed 8

Lake Highland, Fla. 57, Norfolk Christian School 35

Langley 41, Colgan 20

Liberty Christian 71, Patrick County 40

Lightridge 59, Steward School 55

Louisa 64, Fauquier 23

Manchester 60, St Vincent Pallotti High School, Md. 46

Manor High School 54, Gainesville 43

Mechanicsville 52, Grace Christian 19

Menchville 63, Hampton 30

Middlesboro, Ky. 62, Thomas Walker 40

Montour, Pa. 50, Riverside 33

Mt. Zion (MD), Md. 34, Miller School 21

Paul VI 55, West Potomac 47

Princess Anne 70, Bullis, Md. 57

Rappahannock 37, Westmoreland County 24

Rappahannock County 50, Nelson County 20

Ridgeview 70, Honaker 60

Riverbend 57, Eastern View 26

Rural Retreat 56, Auburn 48

Salem 68, Wren, S.C. 34

Salem-Va. Beach 74, Grace Brethren Christian School, Md. 31

Skyline 65, James Wood 38

South County 59, South Park, Pa. 34

Spotswood 62, Millbrook 36

Strasburg 65, Buffalo Gap 22

Turner Ashby 57, Independence 23

Union 69, Rye Cove 37

Washington-Liberty 49, James Robinson 40

Westfield 36, McLean 25

Winston-Salem Christian, N.C. 42, TPLS Christian 32

Boo Williams Holiday Classic=

Black Division=

Championship=

C. G. Woodson 69, Indian River 39

Third Place=

Green Run 50, Granby 37

Blue Division=

Third Place=

Lake Taylor 49, Legion Collegiate, S.C. 6

Orange Division=

Third Place=

Grassfield 50, James Monroe 17

Red Pool=

Kecoughtan 47, Norfolk Collegiate 36

Lakeland 83, I. C. Norcom High School 42

Western Branch 52, Norview 33

Yellow Division=

Maury 50, Stafford 38

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.