Tuesday’s Scores

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Brooke Point 56, Mountain View 23
Bullis, Md. 63, Bishop Ireton 45
Chantilly 41, George C. Marshall 37
Chelsea Academy 67, Evergreen 34
Colgan 56, Freedom-Woodbridge 27
Dominion 46, John Champe 37
Eastern View 42, Liberty-Bealeton 35
Fairfax 40, Annandale 10
Frank Cox 44, First Colonial 42
Fredericksburg Academy 51, Quantico 29
Freedom-South Riding 27, Stone Bridge 26
Gainesville 65, Osbourn 15
Hayfield 43, Westfield 26
Herndon 60, McLean 41
James Robinson 49, Oakton 46
Justice 45, Gar-Field 13
Kempsville 48, Bayside 40
Loudoun County 53, John Handley 36
Madison County 48, Stonewall Jackson 25
Manassas Park 63, Brentsville 37
Marion 66, Northwood 33
Nansemond River 56, Lake Taylor 34
Norfolk Academy 43, Hickory 26
Oakcrest 48, Fredericksburg Christian 35
Ocean Lakes 65, Tallwood 7
Pikeville, Ky. 49, Central Wise 42
Potomac School 72, Georgetown Day School, D.C. 42
Princess Anne 65, Green Run 23
Salem-Va. Beach 74, Landstown 30
Seton School 47, Immanuel Christian 15
Skyline 69, Fauquier 31
South County 75, Edison 40
St. John Paul the Great 47, Northern Virginia HomeSchool 38
Stafford 70, North Stafford 33
Strasburg 50, James Wood 35
Union 52, Twin Springs 46
West Springfield 49, Falls Church 36
Woodstock Central 47, Sherando 44
