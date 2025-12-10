Tuesday’s Scores

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL= Brooke Point 56, Mountain View 23 Bullis, Md. 63, Bishop Ireton 45 Chantilly 41, George C. Marshall…

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Brooke Point 56, Mountain View 23

Bullis, Md. 63, Bishop Ireton 45

Chantilly 41, George C. Marshall 37

Chelsea Academy 67, Evergreen 34

Colgan 56, Freedom-Woodbridge 27

Dominion 46, John Champe 37

Eastern View 42, Liberty-Bealeton 35

Fairfax 40, Annandale 10

Frank Cox 44, First Colonial 42

Fredericksburg Academy 51, Quantico 29

Freedom-South Riding 27, Stone Bridge 26

Gainesville 65, Osbourn 15

Hayfield 43, Westfield 26

Herndon 60, McLean 41

James Robinson 49, Oakton 46

Justice 45, Gar-Field 13

Kempsville 48, Bayside 40

Loudoun County 53, John Handley 36

Madison County 48, Stonewall Jackson 25

Manassas Park 63, Brentsville 37

Marion 66, Northwood 33

Nansemond River 56, Lake Taylor 34

Norfolk Academy 43, Hickory 26

Oakcrest 48, Fredericksburg Christian 35

Ocean Lakes 65, Tallwood 7

Pikeville, Ky. 49, Central Wise 42

Potomac School 72, Georgetown Day School, D.C. 42

Princess Anne 65, Green Run 23

Salem-Va. Beach 74, Landstown 30

Seton School 47, Immanuel Christian 15

Skyline 69, Fauquier 31

South County 75, Edison 40

St. John Paul the Great 47, Northern Virginia HomeSchool 38

Stafford 70, North Stafford 33

Strasburg 50, James Wood 35

Union 52, Twin Springs 46

West Springfield 49, Falls Church 36

Woodstock Central 47, Sherando 44

