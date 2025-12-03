Tuesday’s Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Annandale 82, Trinity Christian School 58
Blessed Sacrament-Huguenot 72, Tidewater Academy 54
Blue Ridge School 83, Carlisle 27
Brooke Point 62, C.D. Hylton 53
Castlewood 70, Twin Valley 59
Catholic 63, Portsmouth Christian 58
Chancellor 59, Fluvanna 54
Christiansburg 66, Abingdon 58
Collegiate-Richmond 61, Grove Avenue Baptist 9
Colonial Forge 81, Battlefield 61
Cornerstone Christian 69, Northwood 51
Cristo Rey Richmond 80, Appomattox Regional Governor’s School 22
Douglas Freeman 61, TJHS 55
E.C. Glass 62, William Fleming 59
Eastern Mennonite 71, Fuqua School 45
Fairfax Christian 70, Springdale Prep, Md. 62
Flint Hill 60, St. John Paul the Great 57
Floyd County 71, Blacksburg 56
Freedom-Woodbridge 88, Osbourn Park 71
GW-Danville 58, Heritage (Lynchburg) 32
Great Bridge 46, Booker T. Washington 41
Hidden Valley 47, Northside 44
Highland Springs 76, Deep Run 63
Highland-Warrenton 65, Virginia Academy 40
Immanuel Christian 51, Trinity at Meadowview 40
James River-Buchanan 65, Riverheads 35
John Battle 69, Virginia 66
Kecoughtan 66, Heritage (Newport News) 64
Kenston Forest 55, Isle of Wight Academy 28
Lafayette 70, Smithfield 65
Landstown 64, Frank Cox 52
Luray 72, East Rockingham 52
Martinsville 79, Eden Morehead, N.C. 47
Mechanicsville 62, King George 56
Meridian 64, Mount Vernon 59
Middlesex 46, Northumberland 44
Millbrook 63, Fauquier 56
Monticello 78, Madison County 57
Nelson County 61, Spotswood 52
New Covenant 73, Brunswick Academy 37
Norfolk Collegiate 55, Granby 51
North Stafford 58, Eastern View 48
Orange County 81, Buckingham County 51
Potomac 61, Ballou, D.C. 37
Rappahannock County 60, Brentsville 40
Riverbend 44, Courtland 24
Rock Ridge 51, Justice 30
Stone Bridge 70, Loudoun County 44
Tabb 70, Jamestown 47
Twin Springs 70, Cloudland, Tenn. 33
Warhill 71, Grafton 60
Warren County 81, Liberty-Bealeton 72
Western Branch 78, Cape Henry Collegiate 52
Westfield 86, James Robinson 57
Westover Christian 66, Christian Heritage Academy 53
___
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
