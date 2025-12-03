Tuesday’s Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL= Annandale 82, Trinity Christian School 58 Blessed Sacrament-Huguenot 72, Tidewater Academy 54 Blue Ridge School 83, Carlisle…

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Annandale 82, Trinity Christian School 58

Blessed Sacrament-Huguenot 72, Tidewater Academy 54

Blue Ridge School 83, Carlisle 27

Brooke Point 62, C.D. Hylton 53

Castlewood 70, Twin Valley 59

Catholic 63, Portsmouth Christian 58

Chancellor 59, Fluvanna 54

Christiansburg 66, Abingdon 58

Collegiate-Richmond 61, Grove Avenue Baptist 9

Colonial Forge 81, Battlefield 61

Cornerstone Christian 69, Northwood 51

Cristo Rey Richmond 80, Appomattox Regional Governor’s School 22

Douglas Freeman 61, TJHS 55

E.C. Glass 62, William Fleming 59

Eastern Mennonite 71, Fuqua School 45

Fairfax Christian 70, Springdale Prep, Md. 62

Flint Hill 60, St. John Paul the Great 57

Floyd County 71, Blacksburg 56

Freedom-Woodbridge 88, Osbourn Park 71

GW-Danville 58, Heritage (Lynchburg) 32

Great Bridge 46, Booker T. Washington 41

Hidden Valley 47, Northside 44

Highland Springs 76, Deep Run 63

Highland-Warrenton 65, Virginia Academy 40

Immanuel Christian 51, Trinity at Meadowview 40

James River-Buchanan 65, Riverheads 35

John Battle 69, Virginia 66

Kecoughtan 66, Heritage (Newport News) 64

Kenston Forest 55, Isle of Wight Academy 28

Lafayette 70, Smithfield 65

Landstown 64, Frank Cox 52

Luray 72, East Rockingham 52

Martinsville 79, Eden Morehead, N.C. 47

Mechanicsville 62, King George 56

Meridian 64, Mount Vernon 59

Middlesex 46, Northumberland 44

Millbrook 63, Fauquier 56

Monticello 78, Madison County 57

Nelson County 61, Spotswood 52

New Covenant 73, Brunswick Academy 37

Norfolk Collegiate 55, Granby 51

North Stafford 58, Eastern View 48

Orange County 81, Buckingham County 51

Potomac 61, Ballou, D.C. 37

Rappahannock County 60, Brentsville 40

Riverbend 44, Courtland 24

Rock Ridge 51, Justice 30

Stone Bridge 70, Loudoun County 44

Tabb 70, Jamestown 47

Twin Springs 70, Cloudland, Tenn. 33

Warhill 71, Grafton 60

Warren County 81, Liberty-Bealeton 72

Western Branch 78, Cape Henry Collegiate 52

Westfield 86, James Robinson 57

Westfield Brocton, N.Y. 86, James Robinson 57

Westover Christian 66, Christian Heritage Academy 53

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.