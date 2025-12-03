Tuesday’s Scores

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL= Appomattox 38, Amherst County 36 Arcadia 44, Peninsula Catholic 25 Blessed Sacrament-Huguenot 48, Tidewater Academy 31 Briar…

Appomattox 38, Amherst County 36

Arcadia 44, Peninsula Catholic 25

Blessed Sacrament-Huguenot 48, Tidewater Academy 31

Briar Woods 29, Heritage (Leesburg) 24

C.D. Hylton 45, Brooke Point 42

Camden County, N.C. 63, Franklin 27

Central Wise 61, Letcher County Central, Ky. 47

Courtland 56, Riverbend 55

Denbigh 37, Phoebus 32

E.C. Glass 45, Cave Spring 40

Eastern View 32, North Stafford 31

Edison 49, Woodbridge 36

Essex 39, West Point 31

Forest Park 52, Unity Reed 5

Gainesville 56, South County 54

Granby 54, Norfolk Collegiate 29

Grayson County 59, Alleghany County, N.C. 31

Great Bridge 64, Cape Henry Collegiate 48

Harlan, Ky. 44, Graham 36

Hopewell 57, Varina 21

James River-Buchanan 45, Rockbridge County 40

Kellam 74, First Colonial 18

King George 52, Mechanicsville 34

Landstown 51, Frank Cox 23

Maggie L. Walker GS 54, Armstrong 22

Manchester 94, Monacan 25

Meridian 47, Mount Vernon 24

Mills Godwin 64, Hermitage 10

Norfolk Academy 47, Atlantic Shores Christian 9

Northside 36, Hidden Valley 32

Orange County 69, Buckingham County 18

Patrick County 48, Bassett 30

Paul VI 71, Mt. Zion (MD), Md. 45

Powhatan 34, Clover Hill 29

Princess Anne 90, Bayside 13

Richlands 74, Mount View, W.Va. 25

Roanoke Valley Christian 43, Ridgeview Christian 35

Salem 70, William Byrd 30

Seton School 35, Cornerstone Christian Academy 27

St. John’s, D.C. 65, Potomac School 47

Staunton River 72, Liberty-Bedford 39

Steward School 50, The Covenant School 46

Tunstall 60, Altavista 20

Tuscarora 62, Herndon 52

Union 66, Rye Cove 38

Virginia 48, John Battle 32

Walsingham Academy 25, Denbigh Baptist 16

Warren County 47, Liberty-Bealeton 44

Western Albemarle 47, Massaponax 39

Westover Christian 40, Christian Heritage Academy 27

William Fleming 82, Patrick Henry (Ashland) 25

