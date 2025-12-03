Tuesday’s Scores

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Appomattox 38, Amherst County 36
Arcadia 44, Peninsula Catholic 25
Blessed Sacrament-Huguenot 48, Tidewater Academy 31
Briar Woods 29, Heritage (Leesburg) 24
C.D. Hylton 45, Brooke Point 42
Camden County, N.C. 63, Franklin 27
Central Wise 61, Letcher County Central, Ky. 47
Courtland 56, Riverbend 55
Denbigh 37, Phoebus 32
E.C. Glass 45, Cave Spring 40
Eastern View 32, North Stafford 31
Edison 49, Woodbridge 36
Essex 39, West Point 31
Forest Park 52, Unity Reed 5
Gainesville 56, South County 54
Granby 54, Norfolk Collegiate 29
Grayson County 59, Alleghany County, N.C. 31
Great Bridge 64, Cape Henry Collegiate 48
Harlan, Ky. 44, Graham 36
Hopewell 57, Varina 21
James River-Buchanan 45, Rockbridge County 40
Kellam 74, First Colonial 18
King George 52, Mechanicsville 34
Landstown 51, Frank Cox 23
Maggie L. Walker GS 54, Armstrong 22
Manchester 94, Monacan 25
Meridian 47, Mount Vernon 24
Mills Godwin 64, Hermitage 10
Norfolk Academy 47, Atlantic Shores Christian 9
Northside 36, Hidden Valley 32
Orange County 69, Buckingham County 18
Patrick County 48, Bassett 30
Paul VI 71, Mt. Zion (MD), Md. 45
Powhatan 34, Clover Hill 29
Princess Anne 90, Bayside 13
Richlands 74, Mount View, W.Va. 25
Roanoke Valley Christian 43, Ridgeview Christian 35
Salem 70, William Byrd 30
Seton School 35, Cornerstone Christian Academy 27
St. John’s, D.C. 65, Potomac School 47
Staunton River 72, Liberty-Bedford 39
Steward School 50, The Covenant School 46
Tunstall 60, Altavista 20
Tuscarora 62, Herndon 52
Union 66, Rye Cove 38
Virginia 48, John Battle 32
Walsingham Academy 25, Denbigh Baptist 16
Warren County 47, Liberty-Bealeton 44
Western Albemarle 47, Massaponax 39
Westover Christian 40, Christian Heritage Academy 27
William Fleming 82, Patrick Henry (Ashland) 25
___
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.