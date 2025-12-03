Thor Industries: Fiscal Q1 Earnings Snapshot

ELKHART, Ind. (AP) — ELKHART, Ind. (AP) — Thor Industries Inc. (THO) on Wednesday reported fiscal first-quarter earnings of $21.7…

ELKHART, Ind. (AP) — ELKHART, Ind. (AP) — Thor Industries Inc. (THO) on Wednesday reported fiscal first-quarter earnings of $21.7 million.

On a per-share basis, the Elkhart, Indiana-based company said it had net income of 41 cents.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 11 cents per share.

The recreational vehicle maker posted revenue of $2.39 billion in the period, also topping Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $2.12 billion.

Thor Industries expects full-year earnings to be $3.75 to $4.25 per share, with revenue in the range of $9 billion to $9.5 billion.

