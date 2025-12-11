The Value of Pet Ownership for Older Adults

Owning a pet can fill your life with joy, companionship, muddy paws and sloppy kisses. It can provide health benefits…

Owning a pet can fill your life with joy, companionship, muddy paws and sloppy kisses. It can provide health benefits too. Whether your pet drags you on walks to increase your physical activity or cuddles with you on the couch to help you destress, they can play a powerful role in supporting your health and well-being. Owners of any age can reap the benefits of pet ownership, but these may be particularly noticeable for older adults who have limited social interactions or deal with health declines.

Dr. Lisa Gibbs, chief of geriatrics at University of California–Irvine Health, says that compared with younger adults, older adults may have more unstructured time and fewer responsibilities, which can at times feel unfulfilling. Especially for older adults who feel socially isolated, “pets can be life-changing and provide another sense of purpose,” Gibbs says.

“Pets are very important for older adults’ emotional health,” she adds.

If you’re thinking about getting a pet to support your well-being as you age, here’s what to consider.

Benefits of Pet Ownership for Older Adults

Studies link pet ownership to a variety of health benefits. Some potential health benefits of pet ownership include:

— Improved cardiovascular health

— Improved blood pressure control

— Decreased cortisol and stress levels

— Decreased loneliness

— Increased opportunities for physical activity and exercise

— Increased opportunities for social interaction

— Improved mood

Cardiovascular benefits

Owning a pet may have cardiovascular benefits, such as reducing the owner’s risk for heart disease or helping them manage their blood pressure. These impacts have been studied on dog and cat owners in particular.

The largest study on dog ownership and human health — which took place in Sweden and was published in 2017 — found that owning a dog may reduce cardiovascular disease and cardiovascular disease death risks. The study was more than 12 years long and followed more than 3.4 million adults who did not have a history of heart disease. Other research on dog ownership found that owning a dog may aid in preventing high blood pressure or improving blood pressure control for people who already have hypertension.

Cat ownership has also been linked to cardiovascular benefits. One subgroup analysis from a 2022 study on pet ownership’s impacts on cardiovascular health found that cat owners experienced a greater reduction in cardiovascular disease risks than other pet owners.

Mental health benefits

Cat ownership may likewise support your mental health in similar — or superior — ways to dog ownership.

A 2017 study on depression, loneliness and pet attachment in homebound older adults with pets found preliminary evidence to suggest that cat ownership is associated with lower levels of depressive symptoms than dog ownership. Still, the researchers noted that more studies are needed to confirm these findings.

What to Consider Before Getting a Pet

Much of the research on the health impacts of owning a pet has been conducted on dog and cat owners — as dogs and cats are common pets in the U.S. But other animals may make great pets too. Ultimately, the type of animal you choose as your pet is up to you.

Before bringing home your new friend, it’s important to consider different animals’ lifestyles, needs, sizes and costs, as well as your lifestyle, needs, mobility level, budget and any health goals you are hoping to accomplish.

“What type of pet to have is very personal,” Gibbs says. “Make sure the situation is a win-win for the owner and the pet.”

To set yourself up for success, Dr. Kanwar Kelley, a board-certified otolaryngologist and cofounder and CEO of Side Health, who is based in Orinda, California, says that “patients should ask themselves if they are ready to clean up after the specific type of pet, mobile enough to walk the pet (if needed), as well as able to get foods and supplies for the pet.”

Ask yourself these questions if you’re considering a pet:

Are you mobile, or looking to increase your physical activity?

If you are looking for a pet to take on walks, you might consider adopting a dog. Many dogs need at least one walk a day, and may enjoy activities like fetching or catching balls too. You’ll need to provide your dog with exercise to keep it healthy and happy — and by doing so, you may boost your own health and happiness too. Some people also walk their cats on leashes outdoors, but this is less common.

If you cannot or do not want to go for walks, a dog may not be the best choice for you.

Are you looking for a pet that is affectionate?

If you are looking for a pet to provide you with company, kisses or an occasional snuggle in bed, you may be interested in owning a dog or cat. Dogs and cats can be affectionate pets. However, like people, exactly how warm and cuddly they act depends on their individual personality.

If you’re less interested in an affectionate pet to hug and squeeze, you might consider owning a turtle, fish or another low-maintenance pet.

Are you at risk for falling?

Some older adults struggle with balance and are at risk for falls. Falls can be particularly worrisome for older adults who are frail and weak and prone to injury. Owning a pet may further increase a person’s fall and injury risks, especially with pets that are large, energetic or have a habit of getting underfoot.

When it comes to dogs, for instance, Gibbs says little dogs may be tripping hazards in the home while big dogs may run into you or drag you down during walks or playtime.

If your heart is set on being a dog owner, don’t forget to consider how your pet’s size may impact your health standing — literally.

Additionally, Gibbs warns that “dogs with behavioral problems won’t be best for those who struggle to control their pet.”

How is your upper body strength?

If you want a pet that requires bathing and grooming, like a dog, you’ll want to consider if you can personally groom your animal or if you have the means to hire someone else to do this. Depending on the size and obedience level of your pet, grooming can require you to use a lot of arm and upper body strength — not to mention energy. Think about if this is something you can safely provide for your pet.

Are you patient enough for a puppy or kitten, or should you bring home an older pet?

Baby animals are cute and lovable, but can be mischievous too. While you may be smitten with a puppy or kitten, it can be smart to consider if you have the energy and mobility to clean up its messes or tend to its growing needs before bringing one home.

If your answer is no, it may be wise to go with an older pet. If your answer is yes — or yes, with the help of a willing friend or family member — it could be worth considering.

What are your future plans for your pet, if and when you can no longer take care of it?

If you are an older adult considering a pet, it’s also worth thinking about their long-term care — considering the reality that your pet may eventually outlive you. Planning for a trusted friend or family member to step in can give peace of mind and ensure your pet will always have a loving home.

If you have a friend or family member in mind who may be willing to take care of your pet in the future, talk to them about it first. This can be particularly important to think about if you want a puppy or kitten who may have a long life ahead of them.

Are you OK with pet hair?

Different breeds of dogs or cats shed more or less than others. Depending on your ability to clean your home — and if you are allergic to any animal — you may want to avoid a pet that sheds a lot. If you are unbothered by cleaning or do not experience animal-related allergies, this may not be an issue for you.

Are you taking care of your pet’s health too?

Many considering a pet are thinking more about their own health than that of a future pet. While your health undoubtedly should be your priority, the latter shouldn’t be ignored either. If your new pet is in poor health, such as dealing with an injury or disease, this could put a strain on your day-to-day tasks and finances. While it is heroic to care for a sick or injured pet in need, if the obligation is too much for you to handle, it may be wise to adopt a dog or cat in good health.

“While pets can have benefits for health in geriatric patients, it is important that the owner is capable of caring for the pet and that the pet’s needs are being met as well,” Kelley says.

Resources for Older Adults Looking for a Pet

Several resources exist to help you find a pet. These include animal shelters, pet adoption websites, breeders and senior-specific pet services.

— Seniors for Seniors programs: Some adoption centers offer Senior for Seniors programs, which connect senior citizens to older animals for adoption. Often in these programs, adoption fees are waived or reduced for older adults over the age of 60. After adopting, some programs offer financial assistance for grooming, pet supplies and medical care too.

— Pets for the Elderly: Pets for the Elderly is a public charity that helps older adults find pets and helps shelter animals find loving owners. PFE partners with several shelters across the U.S. and will cover adoption fees for eligible older adults who choose to adopt from participating shelters.

— American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals: The ASPCA is a national organization that operates programs and partnerships with animal welfare groups across the U.S. The ASPCA offers an online searchable database to help people search for pets to adopt. The ASPCA Adoption Center is located in New York City, and the organization also offers online search tools for adopting a pet or searching for a shelter near you.

— Petfinder: Petfinder is the largest pet adoption website for pet owners in North America. On Petfinder’s search engine, you can look for animals based on animal type or breed, personality traits — such as if they are good with kids — location and more.

